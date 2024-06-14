Two fishermen perish off Cape Town coast

The men are said to be well known in the Cape's maritime community and the NSRI have expressed their condolences to friends and family

Police have opened an inquest docket after two men died when their fishing boat capsized off the coast of Cape Town’s Queens Beach.

Multiple units, including private emergency first responders, the South African Police Service (Saps), and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), responded to distress reports made by bystanders at around 2 pm on 13 June.

Rescue mission near Queens Beach

When launching their rescue efforts, the number of people on board the capsized open fishing ski boat was unknown to responders.

Rescue swimmers first came to the aid of a man believed to be in his 20’s before reaching an unresponsive man believed to be in his 60s.

The younger man was assisted to safety where he was treated by paramedics and later taken to hospital in a stable condition.



The elder of the two men was brought ashore where paramedics performed CPR, but sadly they were unable to resuscitate him.

Search for missing third man

The capsized boat had since washed ashore, smashing among the rocks near Queens Beach.

The rescued fisherman told rescuers there was a third member of their party and police were able to confirm the third person was not on board.

An air and water search began for the missing man, with rescuers soon reporting a visual.

“During an extensive air, sea and shoreline search, the missing man was located in the surf zone by the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter. The EMS Metro rescue diver was deployed into the water from the helicopter. He secured the man, who was unresponsive,” confirmed the NSRI.

Early reports from the scene suggest the men where well-known in the fishing community.



“NSRI commend the eyewitnesses that raised the alarm and the many public bystanders who aided the rescuers at Queens Beach and at Three Anchor Bay during this tragic, sad incident. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the 2 deceased men,” the NSRI stated.

