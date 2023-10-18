Two Free State kids die after allegedly eating snacks from a spaza shop

The owner of the spaza shop from which the kids allegedly ate the snacks has denied any link to their deaths.

Two more children, aged three and four, have died after allegedly eating snacks bought from a spaza shop in Vredefort in the Free State.

According to Captain Loraine Earle, police have launched an investigation after the two children were certified dead at the Multi-Purpose Centre in Mokwallo in Vredefort on Sunday.

While the cause of their deaths is yet to be revealed, the community allege the kids died after consuming snacks from a spaza shop.

Angry residents went around the community, raiding the spaza shops in the area, checking the quality of the food being sold.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the spaza shop owner from which the children allegedly bought the snacks denied any link to their deaths.

“I don’t have expired things,” the man, only identified as Mr John, told the news channel.

“They didn’t die from the products from my shop. I eat the same products with my children; the whole community eats the same food; it’s not just two people.”

He claimed the children were taken to the local clinic in the morning and only bought his snacks upon returning.

The Free State Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, appealed to the community to allow investigators to conduct thorough investigation into the matter.

Motswenyane urged the community to refrain from jumping to conclusions or presumptions, which could lead to pointing fingers without tangible evidence.

“We want to assure the community of Mokwallo that as soon as the post-mortem process has been completed and the results thereof prove that any specific person must carry the responsibility for their deaths, that the individual will face the full might of the law,” said Motswenyane.

“The situation is calm at this stage. Public Order Police members are monitoring the situation and will remain in the area until we are sure the situation is back to normal.”

Nobody has been arrested as yet.

Spaza shop snacks

Earlier this month, the community of Naledi in Soweto took to the streets to demand the closure of foreign-owned spaza shops after the deaths of two Grade 1 boys from Kgauhelo Primary School and Karabo Primary School. The two allegedly consumed biscuits and juice purchased from a spaza shop.

Two other Grade 1 girls from Ikemeleng Primary School received medical care at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after allegedly eating the snacks from the same spaza shop.

Police called on parents to be extra vigilant of what their children consumed and safeguard their wellbeing.

