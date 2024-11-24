Three injured in light aircraft crash near Wonderboom Airport

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The aircraft crashed just after 10am on Sunday. Picture: Best Care Emergency Medical Services

Three people have been injured after a light aircraft crashed in Pretoria, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the plane crashed near the Wonderboom Airport.

Injuries

Best Care Emergency Medical Services (BCEMS) spokesperson Xander Loubser said they responded to reports of the aircraft accident just after 10am on Sunday.

“Initial intelligence included the directive to “look for a twin prop circling,” leading emergency teams to locate the crash site in a field near the Sinoville/Annlin area.

Loubser said upon arrival, paramedics discovered the twin-prop aircraft and immediately began assessing the three individuals onboard: the pilot and two passengers.

“All sustained minor injuries and received on-site care from our advanced life support team.

“Given the challenging location and inaccessible roads, our specialized cardiac response unit was instrumental in reaching the crash site and ensuring the timely extraction of the injured parties. The patients were subsequently transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” Loubser said.

Investigations

Loubser said local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

The Citizen has reached out to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) for comment. This will be added into the article once received.

Missing pilot

The accident comes a month the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) confirmed the wreckage of a gyrocopter of a missing pilot was found in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

Gerhard Minnaar was last seen at the Nelspruit Airport when he took off in his gyrocopter.

An extensive search and rescue operation ensued for the missing aircraft before it was found.

ARCC Chief of Operations Gregory Critchley said they were on high alert for the missing plane.

“The aerial search and rescue (SAR) operation, which utilised drones and a South African Police Service (SAPS) aircraft, located the wreckage of a light aircraft that matched the description of the missing gyrocopter in the primary search area.

“Unfortunately, the pilot, who was the only occupant, was found to have sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” Critchley said.

Critchley said investigations were handed over to police and other officials.

