Under pressure Lesufi establishes a commission of inquiry into Joburg fire

ActionSA said there was no need for Lesufi to set up a commission of inquiry.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has forged ahead with establishing a commission of inquiry into what caused the Johannesburg CBD fire that claimed more than 70 lives.

This despite backlash from ActionSA, who said there was no need for Lesufi to set up a commission.

At least 77 people died in the tragic incident when a fire broke out in the Usindiso building last week. Among the deceased were 12 children.

Pulling justice Sisi Khampepe out of retirement

According to Lesufi, the commission will be chaired by retired judge Justice Sisi Khampepe, assisted by advocate Thulani Makhubela and Vuyelwa Mathilda Mabena.

“The commission will investigate the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg, what caused the deadly blaze in Marshalltown, and who must shoulder total responsibility for this tragedy,” he said.

He said the terms of reference for the commission were still being drafted and would be gazetted in time.

“The work of the commission will not overlap with the investigations into the causes of the fire being carried out by the SA Police Service and other law enforcement organisations,” said Lesufi.

“The Gauteng government seeks a comprehensive overhaul of all the underlying issues that put the lives of the residents of the province in danger and the commission is the initial step in achieving this objective. We urge all affected communities and organisations to make submissions and work with the commission to get to the bottom of this intractable problem of hijacked buildings.”

Is Ramaphosa on board with the commission?

According to SABC News, Lesufi said President Cyril Ramaphosa advised him to establish the commission.

“We have appointed and given the judge who agreed to the terms of reference and consulted with the mayor of the municipality. There’s no objection and I spoke to the President. He indicated that’s the best way of handling this matter. And we have done that.

“Whoever that needs to appear or submit a report or submit to the court, it will be up to the judge. I do not want to influence this process. [I want it] to be as independent as possible,. [It] must not be influenced by politics or coverups but the process that is presented to us by a person who is competent,” Lesufi told the publication.

No need for it

ActionSA said there was no need for Lesufi to set up a commission of inquiry into the cause of the fire, saying the facts were clear over the circumstances that led to the blaze.

“We view this move as another PR stunt by the ever-grandstanding ANC Gauteng chairperson, who tends to use state resources for his gimmicks.

“ActionSA maintains that it is the state who should directly be held accountable for allowing the breakdown of the rule of law in the Johannesburg inner city. They were aware of the crisis for many years but chose to do nothing, and unless urgent action is taken another disaster is waiting to happen,” said the party.