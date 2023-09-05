News September 5, 2023 | 4:44 pm

By Faizel Patel

5 Sep 2023

WATCH: Five injured as another Joburg building and a truck catch fire

The vehicle and building caught fire on Tuesday afternoon at the corner of De Korte and Bertha streets in Braamfontein.

A building in Braamfontein went ablaze on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: X/@Abramjee

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) have confirmed that a truck and building were on fire in Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

At least five people were inured in the fire.

It is understood the vehicle and building caught fire on Tuesday afternoon at the corner of De Korte and Bertha streets in Braamfontein.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said firefighters were on the scene.

Watch: Fire in Braamfontein

“The Johannesburg Emergency Services is responding to a fire call in Braamfontein. It has been reported as an Egoli [Gas] truck that is on fire. We have [emergency] vehicles that have just arrived on scene,” Radebe said.

“We can [confirm] that the fire has been extinguished. According to information that we received employees of Egoli Gas were working next to the truck and the building in front of them caught fire. Five people were injured and have been taken to different medical facilities around the city,” Radebe said.

Radebe said the cause of the fire would be investigated.

“We are going to do preliminary investigations on what caused the fire and where it started.”

Marshalltown fire

The fire comes less then week after Usindiso building, located on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets in Marshalltown, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Thursday in what has been described as one of the worst tragedies to have hit Gauteng’s economic hub.

At least 77 people died in the hijacked building.

