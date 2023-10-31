Usindiso Building fire inquiry in jeopardy over venue compliance

The investigation into the deadly Usindiso Building fire faces uncertainty due to non-compliance with safety regulations at the inquiry venue.

The survivors and families of the 77 people who died in the Usindiso Building fire will have to wait a bit longer to hear what happened to their loved ones.

The venue of the commission of inquiry into the fire, led by retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, failed to comply with the regulations which were given by the Joburg Emergency Management Service (EMS) of limitations of 25 people inside the room of the hearing.

At the time of the commission’s establishment, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said it would investigate the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg, what caused the deadly blaze in the Usindiso Building and who must be held accountable for the tragedy.

A source, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the building chosen for the hearings could not accommodate the number of people anticipated. He said they failed to comply with the regulation because there was only one exit or entry to the room meant for the hearings.

“In a case of emergency, we are going to have a problem in terms of evacuating people. Because of this, the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services gave us a limitation of 25,” the source said.

“On the first day of the hearings, we had to limit the number of the people at the commission to 25. However, there was an outcry from members of the media, as well as the public, because these are public hearings.”

The source said because of this, Khampepe decided to open up to everybody, which meant commission was in contravention of the limitation placed by the EMS.

“They had limited the number of people in the room to 25, we opened up the room to more and it became a problem.”

“A decision was made after we received the notice that was in contravention with the instruction given to us that we have to find a new venue that can accommodate as many people as we wish to have,” said the source.

Notice of noncompliance issued on Friday

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the notice of noncompliance to fire services by-laws was issued to the commission on Friday.

“The venue does not have enough exit routes in case of emergency and the capacity can only accommodate 25 people, not more than that,” he said.

“The commission was advised to make alternative arrangements to accommodate all the people who are attending.”

Two weeks ago, Khampepe said the commission – which has six month to complete its work – had already lost three weeks and, because of that, it seemed inevitable it would have to request an extension. She said proceedings would resume once they have found a building that met safety regulations.

The commission’s spokesperson, Thulani Makhubela, said they had already secured an alternative venue but would only communicate it in due course.

He did not say whether the commission would need more time to finish its work.

