Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

31 Oct 2023

10:13 am

Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms with hail and flooding

Potential threats of the severe thunderstorms include localised flooding, hail, strong winds and or heavy rain.

Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms with hail and flooding

The adverse conditions have been exacerbated by cold weather and high wind speeds. Photo: iStock

Gauteng and Joburg residents have been warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the province for the entire day on Tuesday.

The adverse conditions have been exacerbated by cold weather and high wind speeds.

Warnings

Regional weather forecaster, Gauteng Weather, shared the details of the thunderstorms in a post on X.

“Alert, the SA Weather Service has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorm on  Tuesday 31 October, with 70% rain probability, all day, [in the] entire Gauteng.

“Potential threats: localised flooding, hail, strong winds and or heavy rain.”

The South African Weather Services (Saws) also issued a Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading strong winds, hail and heavy downpours that could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges over the extreme eastern parts of North West and Gauteng.”

ALSO READ: Joburg load shedding to be limited to two-hour slots as City Power takes over from Eskom

Precautions

Traffic is likely to be impacted by the severe thunderstorms, with the Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urging motorists to take extra precautions when driving.

“It’s raining in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Most roads are wet and slippery. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, keep to the prescribed speed limit and also extend a safe following distance. Avoid crossing areas which might be flooded.”

High alert

Mulaudzi has also urged residents, especially those living along river streams to be cautions during the thunderstorms.

“Our residents in our low-lying areas, we urge them to avoid crossing river streams and also to monitor young kids to stay away from river streams.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), we remain on high alert together with our specialised water related unit, which responds to water related emergencies on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city to make sure that we can be able to respond to all emergencies that might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi said.

ALSO READ: Eskom on track to end load shedding with another Kusile unit now online

Read more on these topics

emergency services flooding Gauteng Johanneburg Thunderstorms

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe