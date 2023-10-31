Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms with hail and flooding

Potential threats of the severe thunderstorms include localised flooding, hail, strong winds and or heavy rain.

The adverse conditions have been exacerbated by cold weather and high wind speeds. Photo: iStock

Gauteng and Joburg residents have been warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the province for the entire day on Tuesday.

The adverse conditions have been exacerbated by cold weather and high wind speeds.

Warnings

Regional weather forecaster, Gauteng Weather, shared the details of the thunderstorms in a post on X.

“Alert, the SA Weather Service has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorm on Tuesday 31 October, with 70% rain probability, all day, [in the] entire Gauteng.

“Potential threats: localised flooding, hail, strong winds and or heavy rain.”

The South African Weather Services (Saws) also issued a Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading strong winds, hail and heavy downpours that could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges over the extreme eastern parts of North West and Gauteng.”

Precautions

Traffic is likely to be impacted by the severe thunderstorms, with the Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urging motorists to take extra precautions when driving.

“It’s raining in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Most roads are wet and slippery. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, keep to the prescribed speed limit and also extend a safe following distance. Avoid crossing areas which might be flooded.”

High alert

Mulaudzi has also urged residents, especially those living along river streams to be cautions during the thunderstorms.

“Our residents in our low-lying areas, we urge them to avoid crossing river streams and also to monitor young kids to stay away from river streams.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), we remain on high alert together with our specialised water related unit, which responds to water related emergencies on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city to make sure that we can be able to respond to all emergencies that might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi said.

