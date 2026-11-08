USM Alger stun Sundown to lift CAF Super Cup

The Algerian side stunned the home crowd with goals from Zakaria Draoui, Saâdi Radouani and Ahmed Khaldi.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ continental struggles continued after they suffered a 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

Sundowns stunned

The Algerian side stunned the home crowd with goals from Zakaria Draoui, Saâdi Radouani and Ahmed Khaldi to claim the trophy at the expense of the Brazilians.

Iqraam Rayners scored Sundowns’ only goal in a rain-affected encounter that saw the second half delayed by 35 minutes because of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Tshwane.

USM Alger got off to a flying start, taking the lead in the fourth minute through Draoui, who tapped home from close range after Ahmed Khaldi had done well to dribble past Khulumani Ndamane before delivering a low cross into the box.

Sundowns suffered an early injury setback when Brayan León was stretchered off with what appeared to be a groin injury as Rayners came on as his replacement.

The hosts had already been forced to make a change before kick-off after Nuno Santos picked up an injury during the warm-up, with Cassius Mailula taking his place in the starting XI.

Sundowns found a route back into the contest in the 22nd minute when VAR intervened after Achref Abada handled Aubrey Modiba’s cross inside the penalty area.

Referee Dahane Beida pointed to the spot following a review, and Rayners made no mistake from 12 yards to level matters seven minutes after coming on.

However, USM Alger restored their lead in the 35th minute through captain Radouani, who reacted quickest to head home after Imadeddine Azzi’s effort struck the crossbar from a corner.

Khaldi continued to trouble the Sundowns defence after the restart, collecting the ball on the right before cutting inside and unleashing a superb curling effort that flew past a diving Williams in the 55th minute.

No way back

Despite their efforts, Sundowns could not find a way back into the match as Alger held on to secure the CAF Super Cup.

The defeat represents another major disappointment for Miguel Cardoso’s side, who were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Angolan outfit Wiliete SC in the second preliminary round last month.

Sundowns have now missed out on continental silverware and failed to follow in the footsteps of the 2017 team, who lifted the CAF Super Cup after 1-0 win over TP Mazembe.