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Chiefs to play Sundowns in CKO semis

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

1 minute read

8 November 2026

08:13 pm

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Carling Black Label Knockout trophy

Kaizer Chiefs will play Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

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Kaizer Chiefs will play away at Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the Caring Black Label Knockout after the draw was conducted on Sunday evening.

Chiefs and Pirates avoid each other

Stellenbosch FC will host defending champions Orlando Pirates in the other semifinal.

The draw means the Chiefs and Pirates have avoided a semifinal Soweto Derby and have a chance to meet in the final.

Amakhosi and Stellies strike late

Chiefs went through to the semifinals on Sunday evening with a 2-1 victory against Siwelele FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Gavin Hunt’s Stellenbosch also found a late winner to beat at home AmaZulu 2-1 on Sunday and make it to the last four. Pirates moved into the semifinals with a 1-0 win at home to Sekhukhune United on Saturday. And Sundowns were the first team to make the last four when they beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

Read more on these topics

Carling Black Label Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C.
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