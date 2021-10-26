Makhura tells parents to be responsible and ensure children are vaccinated

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng premier David Makhura urged parents to ensure their children aged between 12 and 17 receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

“We want to urge the parents to take responsibility by ensuring their children are vaccinated,” Makhura told Rekord during a visit to the Laudium Community Health Centre to monitor the vaccination programme on Friday.

He was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgeni.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visits the Laudium Community Health Centre. Photo: Ron Sibiya

Makhura said he was excited about the vaccination turnout despite learners being busy with preparations for their examinations.

“I must say that I am very happy that although the schools are quite busy with the exam preparations, there are young people who are vaccinating.”

He said it was important that parents take responsibility to complete the full circle that everybody in the family is vaccinated.

“We want to see more children vaccinating and we are hoping that once the exams are done we will see more coming to vaccination centres.”

He thanked all parents who brought their children to the vaccination centres to receive their jabs.

National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said as of Thursday, October 21, close to 69 000 children and young people between 12-17 years had registered for their vaccination within 48 hours and over 13 000 of them had been vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla at the Laudium Community Health Centre. Photo: Ron Sibiya

He said Phaahla expressed his gratitude to parents and caregivers of thousands of children who had been vaccinated against the pandemic.

“Minister Phaahla will continue visiting the vaccination sites across the country to monitor the progress and challenges facing the vaccination programme.”

The visit ended with excitement when dignitaries and healthcare workers surprised a 17-year-old boy.

Khelan Kara, who was vaccinated at the centre on his birthday, saw the health minister, premier, health MEC, healthcare workers and government officials sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

