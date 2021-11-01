Sixty plus and not yet vaccinated? We have good news for you!

Enid Mathieson

Go get vaccinated during the month of November and you will automatically receive a Vooma Vaccination Voucher valued at one hundred rand.

You’ll get the voucher as an SMS on the mobile number you gave to get vaccinated. Spend your Vooma Voucher within 30 days at any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store near you. This offer is for people 60 years or older, only while Vooma vouchers last! Don’t miss out!

HOW DOES THE VOOMA VOUCHER WORK?

For the month of November (starting 1 Nov), every person who is 60 years and older and goes for their very first Covid-19 jab, will automatically receive a R100 voucher as an SMS on the cell number they gave for vaccination. They can redeem it at any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store. They will be invited to send an SMS to 44040 to say “Yes” to confirm they would like to receive it. This SMS is free.

Those people who do not yet have a free Money Market account with Shoprite will need to register either in-store or by free USSD, WhatsApp or mobile App. This free service will ensure that the voucher can be traced and re-issued if it is lost and if it has not already been redeemed. It also means that people do not have to spend the full voucher all at once.

The voucher is valid for 30 days after receiving it.

Vouchers will be issued until the end of November or until vouchers run out, whichever comes first. So far, we have funding for 260,000 vouchers. Vouchers will only be issued to people coming for their first dose (i.e. either J&J vaccine or first dose Pfizer). Vouchers will not be issued for the second Pfizer dose.

See termsconditions.co.za for basic terms and conditions regarding the vouchers.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

I am younger than 60 years. Why can’t I get a Vooma Voucher too?

The gift of greatest value is the free vaccination, because that will protect you from the serious impact that Covid-19 can have on your health and on the well-being of your family.

Vooma Vouchers are only available to people aged 60 or older, because they are at highest risk of getting very sick or dying from Covid-19. Younger people can get very sick too. That is why we’re asking everyone to get vaccinated, but we must first make it easier for older people to get their vaccinations.

I am sixty years (or older), and have been vaccinated. Can I also get the Vooma Voucher?

The gift of greatest value is the free vaccination, because that protects you from the serious impact that Covid-19 can have on your health and on the well-being of your family. We have introduced the R100 Vooma Voucher to assist people who have not yet come forward because they might have challenges in paying the taxi fare or other costs. If we can get all people over 60 years to come forward, we will all benefit and the economy will begin to open up again. That is why we now have to focus on those people who have not yet come forward for vaccination.

Why are you rewarding people who have not “done the right thing”, like I have?

Thank you for having been vaccinated! We know that you may have had to pay out of your own pocket for taxi fare or other costs. But you must remember that the gift of greatest value is the free vaccination, and since your vaccination, you have already been protected from the serious impact that Covid-19 can have had on your health and on the well-being of your family. Older people who have not been vaccinated will be at serious risk when the 4th wave hits, and giving them R100 to make it easier for them to get vaccinated is a small price to pay to help us protect them and their families.

Where can I spend my voucher?

The vouchers can be spent at any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store.

When I get my voucher, why do I first have to register for a Shoprite Money Market account?

If you already have a free Shoprite Money Market account, your voucher will automatically be put in your account for you to spend. If you haven’t registered for the Money Market account, you can either register by cellphone (USSD, WhatsApp or mobile App) or at the Money Market kiosk in the store. This will ensure that if you miss or lose your voucher SMS, your voucher can be re-issued your voucher. In this way, we can guarantee that you will get your voucher to the value of R100 – even if you miss the SMS or delete it by accident.

I don’t have a Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store near me? What can I do?

Once you are registered for the Money Market Account, you can gift the voucher to a family member or friend who lives closer to a Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store. But remember, the voucher can only be redeemed once.

How long is the Vooma Voucher valid for?

The Vooma Voucher is valid for 30 days after you receive it as an SMS on your cellphone. After that it will expire and you won’t be able to get a new one.

How long will this offer last?

This offer will last until the end of November or until vouchers run out, whichever comes first. So don’t wait, go straight to a vaccination site near you.

My voucher is not working. What must I do? Contact Shoprite toll-free helpline on 0800 010 709. They will assist. Remember, the voucher can only be used once, and only at Shoprite, Checkers or Usave.

See https://sacoronavirus.co.za for Vooma Vaccination Voucher qualifying criteria.