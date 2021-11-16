WC increases pop-up vaccination sites to reach population immunity

Narissa Subramoney

The Western Cape Department of Health is increasing the number of pop-up vaccination sites across the province.

It says that communities asked for access to vaccinations closer to them, away from fixed health sites.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the department’s top priority is to safeguard those most at risk of this virus,” said the health department’s Mark van der Heever.

Pop-up sites and in-residential vaccination sites have now become regular features across the province.

Khayelitsha Mall pop-up site.

“Through working with our communities, our health teams have listened, have adjusted their strategy and have taken vaccines into people’s homes,” said van der Heever.

The increased pop-up sites follow the previous adaption of setting up such sites at shopping centres, grocery stores, and Sassa pay-points.

“The message is clear – vaccines are widely available, but we need every eligible member of the community to take up the opportunity.”

Since the start of the vaccination programme in May, the department has managed to administer 3.910,986 vaccines.

Pop-up vaccine site in Mitchells Plain

Here are the stats of people who are fully inoculated and ready for summer.

Nearly 64% of people over the age of 60

Close to 54% of the 50 – 59 year age group

43% of 40-49 year-olds

36 % 18-34 year-olds have received their first dose and 26 % are fully vaccinated

46,051 of children aged 12-17 have also already received their one-dose vaccine.

At least 2.023,748 people (excluding the 12-17 years) are fully vaccinated ahead of summer and the festive season.

“Our appeal remains to all those over the age of 50 years to be vaccinated ahead of socializing with friends and family,” said van der Heever.

“The vaccine offers you great protection against becoming severely ill, needing to be hospitalized over this joyous season, and also protects you against possible death.”

The department will set up more pop-up sites in residential areas and shopping centres at fixed sites over the coming weekends.

