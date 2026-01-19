UPDATE: Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash kills 13 pupils

A minibus transporting pupils collided with a side tipper truck.

At least 13 school pupils lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a scholar transport vehicle in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Preliminary information from officials at the scene indicates that the accident occurred on Fred Droste Road, also known as R553, behind ArcelorMittal.

The crash took place around 7am, involving a private scholar transport minibus and a side tipper truck.

Vanderbijlpark scholar transport accident

12 pupils were pronounced dead at the scene, and one later died in hospital from injuries sustained in the collision.

Other pupils were transported to Sebokeng and Kopanong hospitals for medical treatment, confirmed Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the minibus driver is also currently receiving medical care, while information about the condition of the truck driver has not yet been confirmed.

Officials from Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the provincial forensic pathology service attended the site of the collision, as the South African Police Service (Saps) launched an investigation to determine what led to the accident.

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told reporters at the scene that a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chiloane further visited the scene to assess the situation and provide support to those affected.

Condolences pour in

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his sympathy to those affected by the tragedy, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He also extended his support to the teachers, pupils and friends mourning the loss of the young lives.

“Our children are the nation’s most precious assets, and we must do all we can – from observing the rules of the road to the quality of service providers appointed to transport scholars – to protect learners,” the president said in a statement on Monday.

Ramaphosa added that national and provincial authorities will provide families and schools with the necessary psychosocial support.

The EFF in Gauteng also offered their condolences and called on government to prioritise scholar transport.

“It is particularly disheartening that tragic incidents involving scholar transportation have become more common across the province.

“And this speaks directly to the lack of political will and sense of proactivity on the part of leadership both locally and provincially,” the EFF’s statement reads.

SAHRC scholar transport report

The tragedy unfolded as the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) was conducting a media briefing to release its final inquiry report on scholar transport in the North West.

SAHRC Commissioner Nomahlubi Khwinana highlighted that the condition of scholar transport in the province amounted to a violation of human rights due to the use of unroadworthy and unsafe vehicles.

The report found that the system does not adequately accommodate pupils with disabilities.

“Vehicles are often inaccessible, and service providers lack the capacity or the willingness to transport learners with disabilities, resulting in their effective exclusion from the programme and unequal access to education,” Khwinana said.

She also noted that scholar transport is largely unavailable for supplementary educational activities.

“As a result, learners who rely on scholar transport are unable to participate in additional learning opportunities, placing them at a disadvantage compared to their peers and further entrenching educational inequality, governance and accountability.”

The SAHRC report concluded that systemic failures in the North West scholar transport programme are directly linked to shortcomings within both the provincial Department of Community Safety and Transport and the Department of Education, which share responsibility for planning, implementing, and overseeing the service.

Khwinana added that the North West provincial treasury has also shown complacency through weak financial oversight, including a failure to prevent the misuse of public funds.

“This included payments exceeding R1 billion made to service providers for services that were not rendered.

“The commission identified several root causes underpinning the failures, including weak oversight and enforcement mechanisms, resulting in noncompliant service providers operating without consequences.”