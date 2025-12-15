Verulam temple collapse: Fifth body recovered as rescue efforts continue

It’s unclear if there are any more bodies trapped under the rubble.

Another body has been recovered from the site of a devastating structural collapse at a temple construction site in Verulam, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

This brings to five the number of bodies that have been recovered from the rubble since the collapse on Friday.

Fifth body

Rescuers battled severe weather conditions as they struggled to retrieve the fifth body at the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe, where a four-storey structure that was still under construction gave way, trapping several people beneath tons of rubble.

“Search and rescue technicians have recovered a fifth body from the site of a temple disaster in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, following the collapse of a four-storey structure,” said Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).

Recovery

Operations were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to inclement weather, but resumed on Sunday once conditions improved.

Rusa said rescue technicians successfully lowered a rescue basket into a cavity within the collapsed structure to retrieve the fifth body.

“At this stage, it remains unconfirmed whether any additional individuals may still be trapped beneath the rubble.”

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba visited the site on Saturday to assess the situation after meeting the affected families.

Investigations

Xaba confirmed that a multidisciplinary technical team has been appointed to determine the cause of the collapse.

According to Xaba, the team will gather all relevant evidence and prepare a preliminary report, which is expected to be made public this week.

Speculation

Public Works Minister Dean McPherson has warned the public against speculating the cause of the temple collapse in Verulam.

McPherson said unconfirmed reports suggested that the owner of the temple, or someone closely associated with the owner, may be among the victims.

Construction sites

The minister said people are not supposed to die on construction sites.

“Buildings are supposed to stand tall and supposed to be monuments to engineering excellence.

“This obviously is the very opposite of that. I’m tired of hearing about people dying in building collapses,” McPherson said in an apparent reference to the fatal incident in George, Western Cape, that left more than 30 workers dead.

Authorities have assured families that government support will continue throughout the recovery process.

