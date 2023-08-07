Voice Chats: WhatsApp to launch a Discord-like group audio feature

By Cheryl Kahla

WhatsApp is rolling out a beta release of “voice chats,” an ongoing group audio conversation feature.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest addition to the app (currently in its testing phase) promises to streamline group communication

Sounds confusing? And how does it differ from the standard group calls? Let’s break it down.

WhatsApp Voice Chats

WhatsApp previously referred to the upcoming feature as Audio Chats but kept details vague during the planning stages.

Now, with the latest release of the WhatsApp beta for Android update, beta testers have a clearer understanding of this new feature.

Voice Chats are aimed at larger chat groups, with 32 participants or more.

It appears as though only up to 32 participants might be able to join a Voice Chat but this could not be tested at the time of publishing.

Voice Chats versus Group Calls

Voice Chats differ from group calls, offering a more Discord-like experience. Those familiar with the platform will appreciate this new feature.

Once the feature rolls out to everyone, a new voice waveform icon may appear in your group chat, and tapping it will automatically start a voice chat.

Image: WABetaInfo

Unlike group calls, where the calls ring participants (like a phone call), the Voice Chats will alert group members with a push notification.

Group members can then choose whether or not to join.

Voice Chats: Key features

Apart from the “no ringing” part – which is music to my ears, by the the way – Voice Chats will have an ‘Automatic Shut-Off feature.

If the voice chat remains empty for an hour, it will automatically end, but anyone can start another voice chat at any time.

These chats are also protected by end-to-end encryption, like all other messages, to ensure privacy.

In its current iteration, Voice Chats are limited to Android beta testers, with WABetaInfo saying the feature will roll out to more people in due course.

The availability and configurations might vary among different users and groups, and this can only be confirmed when the feature makes it official debut.

In short, the feature looks promising.

The Discord-like feel, the absence of intrusive ringing, and the protection of end-to-end encryption all add to the appeal of this new feature.

As is rolls out to more users, it could become a valuable tool for everything from friendly catch-ups to professional collaborations.

It reflects a growing trend in social media, recognising that not all communication has to be formal or scheduled.