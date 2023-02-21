Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
21 Feb 2023
5:18 am
News

VUT vice-chancellor to pursue legal action against employer

He claims he was “dismissed” last Friday for taking sick leave for which he had proof.

VUT legal action
Photo: iStock
The vice-chancellor and principal of the Vaal University of Technology, Professor Dan Kgwadi, has vowed to take the institution to the labour court, claiming he was “dismissed” last Friday for taking sick leave for which he had proof. Kgwadi said he was informed telephonically by the university council’s chair, Professor Mandla Radebe. No reason was given except that he was being placed on special leave pending a letter to be written to him on the matter. 'Special leave' “I don’t know the reason, there was nothing in writing, just a call from the council chair. Nothing was discussed with me...