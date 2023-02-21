VUT vice-chancellor to pursue legal action against employer

The vice-chancellor and principal of the Vaal University of Technology, Professor Dan Kgwadi, has vowed to take the institution to the labour court, claiming he was “dismissed” last Friday for taking sick leave for which he had proof. Kgwadi said he was informed telephonically by the university council’s chair, Professor Mandla Radebe. No reason was given except that he was being placed on special leave pending a letter to be written to him on the matter. 'Special leave' “I don’t know the reason, there was nothing in writing, just a call from the council chair. Nothing was discussed with me...

The vice-chancellor and principal of the Vaal University of Technology, Professor Dan Kgwadi, has vowed to take the institution to the labour court, claiming he was “dismissed” last Friday for taking sick leave for which he had proof.

Kgwadi said he was informed telephonically by the university council’s chair, Professor Mandla Radebe. No reason was given except that he was being placed on special leave pending a letter to be written to him on the matter.

‘Special leave’

“I don’t know the reason, there was nothing in writing, just a call from the council chair. Nothing was discussed with me except that I was being put on special leave and that I must wait for a letter.

I don’t know, I can only speculate,” Kgwadi said. He posted about his situation on Facebook on Friday. “I have just been dismissed at work due to a 14 day sick leave (five days hospitalisation).

Apparently that contributed to my lack of performance and probation issues. Going for a labour court race,” he said.

Fight the dismissal

He told The Citizen he had a doctor’s certificate and the university was aware of his situation. He was surprised to be dismissed.

Many of those who responded to his Facebook post encouraged him to fight the dismissal. They praised him for being an “accomplished academic” and for his excellent leadership.

Kgwadi was known for pursuing transformation during his tenure as vice-chancellor and rector at the North-West University (NWU) Mahikeng campus.

However some criticised him for allegedly making them miserable and causing them to lose their jobs at NWU Mahikeng.

Others asked him to rather leave the matter and move on and some said he should take early retirement and focus on his health as the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) was corrupt. “VUT is beyond redemption, please go for early retirement. It’s not worth the fight,” one said.

“They did terrible things to him like he did to many as VC [vice-chancellor] of Mahikeng North-West University,” said another.

Background

Kgwadi arrived at the Vanderbijlpark VUT campus just over a year ago after volunteering to fix the troubled institution, which was beset by allegations of corruption and lack of transformation.

He had left NWU Mafikeng in good shape after eight years and there was hope he would do the same at VUT, but he got sick before accomplishing the task.

“I felt now NWU was cruising and on automatic and we made good progress on transformation to go to VUT, which was in sharp decline,” he said.

“My task was to take the institution forward. But VUT was like a tribal university, there was lack of diversity even at governance level. I want to transform it to be a real SA university.

“Leadership there needs experience; they don’t know how to run the university.” VUT spokesperson and executive director of advancement Tandi Mapukata declined to discuss the matter, saying it was “private and confidential”.

She did share a communique from the council, issued following its special meeting last Friday. It informed the university community of its resolution to place Kgwadi on special leave and said registrar Dr Dan Mokoena would serve as acting VC and principal with immediate effect.

“Council would like to reiterate its commitment to the principles of good governance to ensure that VUT remains at the forefront of producing highly dedicated and qualified cohorts of graduate students,” Radebe said.

