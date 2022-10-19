VUT leadership: University at loggerheads over chair of council and principal disagreements

Kenneth Mokgatlhe

The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) is divided into two groups – between its chair of council, Refilwe Buthelezi, and the vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Dan Kgwadi – after a mentor was appointed for Kgwadi allegedly without his consent.

According to documents seen by The Citizen, Kgwadi sent a letter of grievance to the chair of the council on 18 September which, says a source, has not been responded to yet.

Letter of grievance

“I hereby express emotional frustration as a result of relentless harassment, victimisation and bullying that I am enduring at your hands, which is making the execution of my responsibilities as vice-chancellor and principal, as employed by the council of the Vaal University of Technology, intolerable,” the letter read.

Background

Kgwadi was North-West University’s vice-chancellor between 2005 and 2021.

He resigned last year when it was announced that he would join VUT in February. After six months of his employment at the VUT, his probation was extended with a mentor being appointed.

Upon sending a set of questions to the VUT’s communication department, they responded that issues about Kgwadi’s employment will be dealt with in terms of the university statutes and council policies.

“Any further comments are reserved for the appropriate time and forum,” VUT spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said.

Witness input

Student representative council (SRC) president Maanda Masendi said that the chair of the council was “abusive” towards vice-chancellor Kgwadi.

“As the president of the SRC, I can state that we are fully behind our vice-chancellor, Professor Kgwadi. His credentials are clear and speak for themselves. We are aware of the tension between the chair and the vice-chancellor.

“We also know that the chair is abusing the vice-chancellor,” Masendi said.

“We have in the past struggled to get a vice-chancellor of Professor Kgwadi’s calibre. We, therefore, are not going to gamble with our luck for having secured a reputable leader like this one [Kgwadi],” Masendi said.