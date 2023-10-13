Warning: Sassa scam alert, there is no burial cover

Sassa dismisses social media claims that it offers a burial cover to those who qualify.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned against a burial scam making the rounds on social media.

Sassa dismissed social media claims that it offers a burial cover to those who qualify.

The post reads: “Unfortunately, it is not enough. People under the age of 65 years get up to R5 million cover from this government-regulated programme. Premium starts at 183 a month.”

In another attempt to scam people, using Sassa, a post claimed that a R700 grant will be introduced in January and applications were open. It said more than 675 000 citizens would receive the grant as part of Sassa’s 2023 budget.

Last year, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi advised people to check where the information is coming from and whether it is Sassa’s verified account.

Several fraudulent job postings also circulated on social media claiming that Sassa has over 100 000 job openings for individuals aged between 16 and 35.

The posts offer a salary range of R176,310 to R207,681 per year, excluding benefits.

The scams just keep rolling in.

Another post last year claimed that grant recipients have won up to R85 000 from Sassa.

The post read: “It is important to note that in addition to providing a reference number, a contact number is also given in order to claim the funds.”

This was all a rouse to scam unsuspecting citizens.

However, Sassa has warned the public against the dissemination of false information, saying the agency is not offering any grant promotion and that the SMS is not from the agency. Therefore, it is advised that individuals remain vigilant.

Common Sassa scams to avoid

1. Fake SMS and Emails

Beneficiaries receive messages claiming they need to update their details or risk losing their grant. These messages may include links that lead to fake Sassa websites where personal details can be stolen.

2. Unofficial Card Swaps

Scammers approach beneficiaries offering to help them swap their old Sassa cards for new ones. In the process, they may steal money or redirect grants to their accounts.

3. Bogus Officials

Scammers pretend to be Sassa officials offering to assist with grant applications or to expedite payment. They often ask for a fee or the beneficiary’s personal details.

4. Loan Offers

Some unscrupulous individuals offer “loans” to grant recipients, using their Sassa cards as collateral. Once the card is handed over, they withdraw the grant or a significant portion of it as a “repayment.”

5. Illegal Deductions

Some companies offer services or goods and then make unauthorised monthly deductions from the beneficiary’s grant. While not a scam in the traditional sense, it’s a significant issue because these deductions can be hard to stop.

6. ATM and Paypoint Scams

At ATMs or paypoints, scammers might watch beneficiaries enter their PINs and then steal their cards or approach them under the guise of being helpful, only to swap or steal their cards.

7. Phishing Calls

Beneficiaries receive calls from individuals posing as Sassa officials. They claim they’re verifying details or addressing a problem with the beneficiary’s grant, only to collect personal information or trick the beneficiary into revealing their PIN.

8. Fake Job Offers

Some scams target the general public by advertising fake job opportunities at Sassa, asking applicants to pay an “application” or “training” fee.

How to report Sassa fraud scams

If you suspect any fraud on your grant, you must report it immediately to Sassa.

You can submit the following at the post office in person or to this email postbankfraud@postoffice.co.za