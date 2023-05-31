Scam alert: Don’t be fooled by bogus Sassa job offer

By Cheryl Kahla

It seems like there’s another cunning ‘job offer’ scam doing the rounds on social media – a fake employment opportunity from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Scammers are duping unsuspecting South Africans by promising an enticing job offer, with a salary of R12,000 CTC (cost-to-company) and benefits.

However, there’s a catch.

Sassa scam: Job offer

Right off the bat, the Sassa job offer sounds too good to be true.

The ‘role’ includes updating and managing spreadsheets, managing existing databases, and churning out reports.

In the document we’ve laid our eyes on, the start date was set for 6 June at 9am, and potential employees were told to bring their ID documents and certificates.

But wait, there’s more…

It states that after the induction period, “you’ll be located to work at any of [Sassa’s] selected branches around South Africa”.

And while that all sounds too good to be true (spoiler alert, it is), this is the part where the scam rears its ugly head.

As per the document circulating on WhatsApp, background checks will be performed to ensure potential candidates do not have any criminal records.

While this is in line with many companies’ standard procedures, it’s unfortunately not the case with this offer.

How the Sassa job scam gets you

The fraudsters are asking for a “fully refundable fee” of R250, payable by 2 June. They say you will receive this fee back once the background check is complete.

But we can tell you right here and now, you will never see that money again.

If that red flag was flapping vigorously enough already, the next part should surely set alarm bells off.

To top it off, they ask for the fee to be paid through PEP Money Transfer Services.

