WATCH: ‘Cyril, wat is die joke? Jy moet die krag kom aan sit’

Faizel Patel

As the country battles excessive load shedding precedented levels with the possibility of higher stages for the rest of the week, President Cyril Ramaphosa has rushed back from and overseas trip to address the Eskom crisis.

However, this did not stop social media users to take a jab at Ramaphosa who was in the United States to meet with his counterpart Joe Biden and also attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Gatvol

To put it bluntly, South Africans are gatvol of load shedding which creates chaos and disrupts normal everyday life.

Traffic congestion, planned functions, food going off in fridges and home care patients relying on oxygenators have all been impacted by the deliberate power cuts by the dark lords at Megawatt Park.

ALSO READ: EFF: Fire Eskom board, de Ruyter and Oberholzer or else’

And all Ramaphosa can do is smile?

Cyril Ramaphosa

Well, that’s according to a few memes and TikTok videos that have been circulating on social media platforms.

One video which has been making the rounds on TikTok is from Pedon Smith who asks Ramaphosa what the joke was while talking to Biden.

TikTok

In the video titled “Julle Uncle het tyd vir jokes” (Your people’s uncle have time for jokes), Ramaphosa is seen laughing loudly with Biden.

Smith jokingly questions Ramaphosa about what the joke was between him and Biden.

“Hahahahaha, Cyril, wat is die joke? Die joke is jy moet die krag kom aan sit. Is stage vyf load shedding hier by ons.

“Jy lag met die mens wat krag het, come on.” (Cyril, what is the joke? The joke is you must come switch the power back on. It’s stage 5 load shedding here in South Africa and you are laughing with the people that have electricity).

As South Africa experiences the different stages of load shedding, a cartoon by Rico in Business Maverick also pokes fun at the “8 Stages of Ramaphosa”.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: Eskom launches three power purchase programmes to secure 1 000MW