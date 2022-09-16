WATCH: eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda performs single for international delegates

Faizel Patel

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has become South Africa’s singing sensation after belting out a song on stage with international guests as his audience.

South Africans woke up to the video of Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday adding the titles of musician and performer to his portfolio.

The video which has since gone viral was recorded at Durban’s Coastlands Hotel on Thursday.

The video of Mxolisi Kaunda was shared by journalist S’boniso Mngadi.

“Mayor performs his single track in front of international delegates at the Coastlands hotel,” tweeted Mngadi.

WATCH: eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda performs his single track in front of international delegates at the Coastlands Hotel. pic.twitter.com/rqFa6a6hll— Sboniso Mngadi™ (@sbonisomngadi) September 15, 2022

In the video, Kaunda can be seen getting down on stage, flanked by banners carrying images of him in his mayoral chain.

Lyrics

While the lyric is in Zulu, Kaunda’s song was about the youth.

“It requires a young person to make a new decision. Rise up young person, rise up.”

The 50-year-old Mxolisi Kaunda told The Daily Sun, the song called Mtomusha, which means youth was a message to the youth that encouraged them to think before acting. It reportedly took just three hours to make.

“The song was produced by my son, who recently completed his studies in sound engineering. We were sitting at home when he created the beats and called me to add vocals to convey my message,” said Kaunda.

Reaction

However, while some enjoyed the singing and jiving, other were not too kind to mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s talents judging like he was in a “South Africa’s Got Talent Show.”

Lex Signum tweeted about service delivery.

“Meanwhile sewerage continues to be released everywhere. Top ANC cadre. Viva! Foresight? Innovation? Economic growth?”

Meanwhile sewerage continues to be released everywhere ????????

Top ANC cadre.

Viva!

Foresight?

Innovation?

Economic growth?https://t.co/QfLJcDfMva— Lex Signum (@illegaladverts) September 16, 2022

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also took a shot at Kaunda, tweeting photo a reflective jacket.

“Inganekwane,” tweeted the party, which means “fairy tale.”

Kaunda wase sworn as Durban’s new mayor in at a council meeting in 2019 after his predecessor, Zandile Gumede, resigned.

