WATCH: Former MK party leader explains his ‘overnight’ wealth

The man who registerd the MK party Jabulani Khumalo maintains that he is innocent of any wrong doing

Former president and now President of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma (C), at the party’s People’s Mandate Rally held at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 May 2024. Jacob Zuma is the leader of MK, the ‘uMkhonto weSizwe’ (Spear of the Nation), EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Expelled leader Jabulani Khumalo has responded to allegations that he had become rich since launching the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

It was alleged that Khumalo owned a fleet of cars and homes in an affluent Durban suburb which he had not disclosed to the party.

The MK party said Khumalo was unable to explain how his lifestyle had suddenly changed in a short space of time. They also accused him of taking peculiar trips to countries such as Dubai and Japan.

But in a clip circulating on social media, Khumalo explains how he acquired the cars he was driving and the homes he was allegedly linked to in Durban.

Fleet of cars

Concerning an expensive Land Cruiser that he was driving, Khumalo said that was a gift from his family. The family was apparently concerned that he needed a modern car that would also accommodate his increased security detail.

“My family said there is no way that you can go with one car and six people, you need two more cars. My family did a gala dinner and they said they want to present me with something,” Khumalo said in an Affirmation SA interview.

Khumalo said the Land Cruiser 300 was handed to him three weeks later. He said the car was still being paid for.

“The Land Cruiser was brand new,” he said.

Khumalo said he was also presented with a bakkie by another relative who also wanted to support his cause. But he also said the former president Jacob Zuma had presented him with a Fortuna.

“They also said I had bought a Lexus and I do not have a Lexus. They said Didi (David Mabuza) had bought me two X3’s and one X5 that is not true,” he said.

In an interview with The Citizen earlier this month MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said relationship between the party and Khumalo could not be repaired. He said Khumalo should tell South Africa where he got his wealth in a short space of time.

“He must tell you who bought the plane tickets to Dubai and how he landed up in Japan,” he said.

Bodyguards

Khumalo said he initially had two bodyguards after his life was threatened.

He said the guards increased to four, and later six, with support from MK party members from Johannesburg.

Houses

Khumalo said he was accused of buying two homes in Ballito but this was not true because he was staying in Zimbali Estate at a house belonging to a comrade.

The MK party said Khumalo was out of the party with no chance of repairing a broken relationship with Zuma.

Khumalo is still fighting for his place in the party as leader of the MK party.

Tense relations between Zuma and Khumalo

In an interview with The Citizen earlier this month, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said all forms of communication had broken down with Khumalo.

“We have nothing to do with him and that door is closed,” he said.

According to Ndhlela, the MK party was aware of the possibility of rogue elements among its ranks and had plans to remove them.

“We have people who are experienced at spotting these things,” he said.

Ndhlela said Khumalo should tell the public who had funded him and why.

“He was there when we expelled him, he said nothing,” he said.