WATCH: Outrage over snake ‘downing Ngud’

The NSPCA says it was unable to verify where or when the incident took place.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has called on the public to help identify the perpetrators after a snake was force-fed alcohol.

The incident, which has been regarded as an act of animal cruelty, saw what appears to be a Carling Black Label beer quart being poured into a python’s mouth.

Although the NSPCA was alerted to the incident through the video footage, it was unable to verify where or when it happened.

“An investigation is underway, however, the NSPCA has been unable to establish the origins of the video and, accordingly, the perpetrators,” the organisation said in a tweet.

“We request anyone with information about the incident, the perpetrators or the origin of the video to please contact the NSPCA Special Projects Unit at 011 907 3590 or email specialprojects@nspca.co.za.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.”

This video may not suitable for sensitive readers

NSCPA slam EFF

More recently, the NSPCA were less pleased with the killing of a cow by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema as part of the party’s 10th anniversary in July.

“It is evident from the video that Mr Malema uses two small knives and inflicts more than 11 stabs and over 60 instances of twisting the knife into the fully conscious animal’s poll.

“Mr Malema repeatedly inflicted pain and caused unnecessary suffering to the animal and it is evident that the animal endured significant distress,” the organisation said of the incident.

It laid a criminal charge against Malema in accordance with the Animals Protection Act.

The NSPCA said it would work closely with law enforcement and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the matter.

