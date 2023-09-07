NSPCA charges Malema with animal cruelty for ‘inflicting pain and causing unnecessary suffering’ to cow
The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has charged EFF leader Julius Malema with animal cruelty.
This comes after a video of Malema struggling to slaughter a cow as part of the party’s 10th anniversary in July surfaced.
In the video, Malema was seen using two small knives to slaughter the cow. He stabbed it more than 11 times.
Various social media users urged the NSPCA to intervene.
Horrifying video
The NSPCA said it was horrified after seeing the video.
“Malema repeatedly inflicted pain and caused unnecessary suffering to the animal and it is evident the animal endured significant distress,” said the organisation.
“The Animals Protection Act is a crucial piece of legislation that aims to protect all animals from unnecessary pain, suffering, and cruelty. It is essential all individuals, including public figures and leaders, who are expected to set an example, uphold and respect these laws.”
Criminal charges laid against Malema
After an investigation on the contraventions depicted in the video, the NSPCA laid criminal charges against Malema in accordance with the Act.
“The NSPCA will work closely with law enforcement and the prosecuting authority to ensure a comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the case,” it said.
The NSPCA said it was crucial those who inflict harm upon animals are held accountable for their actions, as this sends a clear message – animal cruelty will not be tolerated.
