Weeks without electricity, intermittent water shortages, widespread cable theft and potholes, with some residents’ homes surrounded by sewage spills are factors behind simmering community tensions, which a week ago came to a boil in coal-rich eMalahleni’s Vosman township of KwaGuqa.

Relations between local authorities and residents were worsened by remarks incorrectly attributed to eMalahleni mayor Conny Nkalitshana, that the community could not complain about electricity because they “do not have fridges and do not bathe” – leading to her being pelted with stones after addressing a peaceful gathering.

Electricity

The eMalahlenicommunity has been reeling from the impact of being cut off from electricity due to a faulty transformer, currently being replaced at the KwaGuqa substation 132 – costing the financially struggling eMalahleni municipality millions of rands.

Employing desperate measures to survive without power in the lead-up to fast-approaching winter has seen the use of candles, paraffin, gas, coal and the burning of wood becoming the only alternatives for Vosman residents, whose electric fridges, stoves and television sets have remained off, with rotten perishables being thrown away.

An uneasy calm hung over troubled Vosman when The Citizen visited the area last week, with some businesses using generators for power. Most homes were in darkness, motorists struggling to evade potholes, and a huge amount of soil erosion was visible on Albertina Sisulu Road, where residents expressed despair and lack of hope.

Coal mining

While coal mining remains the major source of employment in eMalahleni – contributing to over R60 billion to the Mpumalanga gross domestic product, unemployment stands at 39.9%, according to Nkalitshana.

Hard hit by being continuously plunged into darkness, coal mining contract worker Tshepo Mtshweni has become accustomed to life without electricity in his one-bedroomed home. Staying with his sister and two school-going children, Mtshweni showed The Citizen a three-kilogram gas cylinder and stove they use for cooking.

“A total of R100 fills the cylinder which lasts us for a month, because we mainly use it for cooking. The fridge, which stays empty is just like an ornament, with food which was stored inside having gone rotten.

“Before nightfall, we have to figure out what to eat, living on eggs. We use candles for light at night, with caution, which is dangerous – something which could lead to widespread fires if unattended.

“Because water comes and goes, we keep four large plastic containers, which we have to fill with water from the tap, because we do not know when there will be water,” said Mtshweni.

“Even if the new transformer is installed, cable theft remains a big problem for us, leading to several days of blackouts. We feel left out and neglected by the government,” he added.

Power

The last time the eMalahleni community had power was on 6 May, according to another resident, Sipho Mkhwanazi.

“Cooking and washing become a challenge, because you need gas or paraffin as an alternative – [neither] coming cheap,” Mkhwanazi said.

“Life for us is tough, indeed, because we were used to using electricity in whatever we do. We hope electricity will be back once the new transformer is connected and fully functional.

Despite a strong stench engulfing her home at Albertina Sisulu Road from a sewage spill, Zandile Mthimunye, who lives with her sister and four children, said the family had “no other alternative”. “It gets worse when it rains because the sewage level rises and spills into the house. “The sewage stinks during the day and at night – a health hazard for us and the entire neighbourhood.

“We must cook and eat, surrounded by this sewage, because we have no-one to help us. To cook, we use coal which we burn outside the house. I have no hope of the situation changing because this happened when my grandfather was still alive and staying here,” said Mthimunye.

Infrastructure

A few metres away, 73-year-old Mirriam Npureng has been battling water and mud flooding into her home.

“I have stayed in this area for several years – joined by my two grandchildren,” Npureng said.

“I have just been busy cleaning the home because water flows inside when it rains, leading to water mixed with mud, pouring in. We, daily, wake up to water having filled most of the house – worse when there is a flood.”

Using plastic to cover leaks from her roof, she said the situation was “tough”.

“Here, whatever you report to authorities is unlikely to be attended to. “We do not have councillors who care for the community.

“Like other residents around here, I use gas and candles. I spend R600 on gas for the stove and heater – merely lasting us for two weeks.

“Compounding our situation is cable theft,” said another resident, showing The Citizen an electric pole, with cables ripped off for copper.

