We would like to apologise

The Citizen unreservedly apologises to AfricaStay for the embarrassment caused.

In a recent article, The Citizen incorrectly named Africa- Stay, a Randburg-based travel group, alongside other businesses which had been closed.

The Citizen unreservedly retracts the article – which has been removed from our online site – and unreservedly apologises to AfricaStay for the embarrassment caused.

AfricaStay has been operating in the travel industry for almost 20 years, is a member of the Association of Southern African Travel Agents and is one of the fastest-growing travel companies in southern Africa.