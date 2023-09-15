News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

15 Sep 2023

01:57 pm

We would like to apologise

The Citizen unreservedly apologises to AfricaStay for the embarrassment caused.

Apologies

The Citizen would like to apologies. Picture: iStock

In a recent article, The Citizen incorrectly named Africa- Stay, a Randburg-based travel group, alongside other businesses which had been closed.

The Citizen unreservedly retracts the article – which has been removed from our online site – and unreservedly apologises to AfricaStay for the embarrassment caused.

AfricaStay has been operating in the travel industry for almost 20 years, is a member of the Association of Southern African Travel Agents and is one of the fastest-growing travel companies in southern Africa.

Read more on these topics

Africa Stay

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe