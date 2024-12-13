24 hours in pictures, 13 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People walk in the street decorated for the Christmas and New Year festivities in central Moscow, Russia, 12 December 2024. According to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar, Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December and Christmas, observed on 07 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

People celebrate while gathering at a bonfire during the 61st annual Ullr Fest celebration in Breckenridge, Colorado on December 12, 2024. Started in 1963 by Sigurd Rockne and Trygve Berge, two Norwegian ski instructors who helped found Breckenridge Ski Resort, the festival is held in honor of Ullr, the Norse snow god, in hope that winter snow will fall in the high Rockies. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) This aerial view shows traffic at Damascus’ central Umayyad Square at night on December 12, 2024. Islamist-led rebels took Damascus in a lightning offensive on December 8, ousting president Bashar al-Assad and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) Reagan To attends the premiere of Squid Game season 2 at the Rainbow Track at Los Angeles City College in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Thousands of people enjoy University New Year at the Plaza Mayor in Salamanca, Spain, 12 December 2024. Every year on the penultimate Thursday of the academic term, thousands of students from all corners of Spain celebrate New Years with their university friends, before going home for the Christmas holidays. Picture: EPA-EFE/JM GARCIA Police use buses as barricades in an attempt to block protesters calling for the impeachment of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and the dissolution of the People’s Power Party from marching towards the presidential office in Seoul on December 12, 2024. Yoon vowed on December 12 to fight “until the very last minute” in a defiant address defending his shock decision to declare martial law and deploy troops to the country’s parliament last week. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) Men work out in a makeshift gym called “Malibu Fitness” under a bridge in Dakar on December 12, 2024. The coastal roads around Dakar are famous for the thousands of people who head there in the evenings to work out. Improvised gyms are hidden all over Dakar, such as Malibu Fitness. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) Britain’s King Charles III reacts as he visits the Christmas market in Battersea Power Station, in London, on December 12, 2024 to meet traders, some of whom are young entrepreneurs supported by The King’s Trust’s Enterprise programme. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) South African television personality Boity Thulo poses during the red carpet of the South Africa’s premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa, the Lion King” in Johannesburg, on December 12, 2024. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) This aerial photo show fishing boats moored at a port during ‘no fishing Friday’ in Banda Aceh on December 13, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) This aerial photo show newly built residential houses in Banda Aceh on December 13, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Ukrainian singer Verka Serduchka performs during the Big Eurovision Party, where former participants of the song sontest performed their songs again, at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 12 December 2024 (issued 13 December 2024). Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN Kim Meylemans of Belgium in action during the women’s Skeleton race at the IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, 13 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS Taliban security personnel react as a helicopter flies off after the funeral ceremony of Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, in Sarana of Paktia province, south of Kabul, on December 12, 2024. Thousands of Afghans on December 12 attended the funeral of the refugees minister, Haqqani, after he was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul the day before in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 12 December 2024