7 Aug weather: Extreme ultraviolet radiation warning for Gauteng

By Cheryl Kahla

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued its regional weather forecast for tomorrow, 7 August 2023, once again highlighting extreme fire danger.

Residents are Gauteng are also warned of extreme ultraviolet radiation

The UV index measures the intensity of the sun and is calculated using the latitude and altitude of that place, time of day and year, ground conditions, cloud cover and state of the ozone layer.

Here’s what you need to know.

Apart from the fire alerts, the weather service says calm weather continues tomorrow. No impact-based alerts have been issued and no rainfall is expected.

A weak cold front will pass south of the country on Tuesday, causing light rain along the southern and south-eastern coastal areas before spreading to Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Fire alerts

Saws warns of extremely high fire danger warning in the Kai!Garib Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Citizens are urged to exercise caution in the area, and follow the safety guidelines provided by the authorities.

The rest of the nation can expect a mixture of conditions, ranging from fog patches and cloudiness to fine and cool weather.

Gauteng’s UVB sunburn index

While the weather in Gauteng is expected to be fine and cool, there is a significant caveat – the UVB sunburn index is predicted to be extreme.

With a UVB rating of seven, protection against the sun will be required on Monday. Use broad-spectrum SPF-15 or higher sunscreen when outside.

If possible, seek shade during the late morning through mid-afternoon, and wear protective clothing such as hats and/or sunglasses.

Avoid sun exposure between midday to 3pm.

Provincial forecast

Mixed weather conditions are expected across other provinces on Monday, 7 August.

Various coastal regions will experience changing wind patterns, ranging from light to moderate in different parts of the country.

Specific shifts are noted in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment with otherwise fine and cool conditions, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Overall fine weather, with cool to warm temperatures.

North-West Province:

Fine and cool to warm throughout the day.

Free State:

Fine and cool weather predicted.

Western Cape:

Cloudy weather with morning and evening fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Eastern Cape:

Cloudy weather with morning fog, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool weather, with warm spots and partly cloudy conditions by evening.