Scattered showers, unsteady seas: SA’s weather forecast for 8 August

By Cheryl Kahla

The SA Weather Service (Saws) released the forecast for Tuesday 3 August 2023, highlighting a series of severe alerts and challenges for coastal regions.

Whether you’re navigating the seas or planning a beach day, this weather forecast will help you prepare for the day.

Weather alerts, 8 August

While no warnings related to fire danger have been issued (the first gap in days), Saws warns of disruption along the coast.

Light rainfall is also expected in the southern regions.

Rainfall alert

The south coast of South Africa, including Cape Town, George, Qgeberha, and East London, is bracing for rain and showers, with a 30% probability of isolated rainfall.

The rest of the country can breathe a sigh of relief as fine weather conditions are expected elsewhere.

Weather warnings

Damaging waves are expected between Alexander Bay and Cape Agulhas from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Meanwhile, small vessels, personal watercraft, and kayaks will face difficulties in navigation, while localised disruptions are expected at small harbors and ports.

Small vessels may take on excess water and capsize, while beachfront activities may also be disrupted.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool with a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga: Mostly cool, with warm spots in the lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy initially in the east, then fine and cool to warm.

North-West Province: Cool to warm and fine weather awaits.

Free State: Cool and fine weather all around.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm but cooler in the south. Coastal winds will be fresh to strong and south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cool in the northeastern parts with morning fog patches along the coast. Expect light rain by afternoon along the southwestern coastal areas, with a moderate UVB sunburn index.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy along the coast but otherwise fine and cool. Expect isolated showers along the coast by the afternoon, with moderate to fresh south-westerly winds.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, with late afternoon clouds and isolated evening showers in the south. Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh and south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog in some areas of the interior, with a general fine and warm day ahead. An extreme UVB sunburn index is noted, so take precautions.