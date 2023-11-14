WATCH: Our Webb Ellis triumph is safe! No trophy for Saru office burglars

The burglary follows hot on the heels of a suspected attempt to steal the Springboks' hard-won Webb Ellis Cup from the trophy tour bus.

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe holds the Webb Ellis Cup after the South African team’s RWC victory against the All Blacks on 28 October at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, Paris, Photo: Franck Fife / AFP

The coveted Rugby World Cup (RWC) trophy, the Webb Ellis Cup, is safe and sound after a brazen burglary at the offices of the South African Rugby Union (Saru) in the Cape Town suburb of Plattekloof on Monday night.

The break-in was confirmed by a Saru spokesperson on Tuesday.

Saru House burglary and the Webb Ellis Cup

“They [the burglars] entered the ground floor of the office complex and gained access to Saru House’s offices. All the trophies, which include the Webb Ellis Cup, are safe, however,” the spokesperson told Netwerk24.

No further details of what items were stolen were provided by the Saru spokesperson at this stage.

A replica of the Webb Ellis Cup is kept in a safe at Saru House.

The Webb Ellis Cup in all its glory. Photo: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Webb Ellis Cup is a floating trophy that is handed to the Rugby World Cup champions every four years. The winning team, however, is given a replica of the trophy to put on permanent display.

Following their 12-11 victory over the All Blacks in France on 28 October, the Springboks now have a record-breaking four of these replicas in their trophy cabinet.

ALSO READ: There’s a Springbok bus on my stoep! Trophy tour gate-crashes EC home

WATCH: Webb Ellis Cup trophy tour drama in Cape Town

During the team’s triumphant trophy tour victory parade in Cape Town on 3 November, a video of a man reportedly trying to steal the Webb Ellis Cup from the Springboks’ tour bus went viral.

In the video, a man on the bus points to a person in a green T-shirt holding what looked like the Webb Ellis Cup.

A person on the bus is then seen pointing accusingly at the man, who is then assaulted by enraged members of the crowd who are under the impression that he was “trying to steal the trophy”.

JUST IN:

Somebody tried to steal the Rugby World Cup trophy in Cape Town today.

The crowd dealt with him decisively. Watch: pic.twitter.com/CiwPO2qe15 November 3, 2023

SA Rugby, however, denied social media users’ claims that the man tried to swipe the trophy, saying the Webb Ellis Cup never left the bus.

“It never leaves the bus, and [the trophy] is always accompanied by security,” a SA Rugby spokesperson told News24 following the incident.

Rachel Kolisi ‘takes one for the team’

In another trophy tour bus incident in the Mother City, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel Kolisi, was hit on the head by a rugby ball thrown onto the bus by a fan.

South Africa’s “First Lady of Rugby” was, fortunately, not seriously injured. Take a look:

Fan threw a rugby ball and it accidentally hit Rachel Kolisi, during a Springboks Trophy tour in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/mmuRHLF9Kt — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 4, 2023

NOW READ: WATCH: Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe’s fast and furious car collection