Citizen Reporter
Reporter
3 minute read
2 Mar 2023
4:50 am
News

Western Cape’s added jobs a result of ‘reduced incidents and duration’ of load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have more electricity outages due to higher electricity demand.

Western Cape's added jobs a result of 'reduced incidents and duration' of load shedding
Image: iStock.
The Democratic Alliance is celebrating because, it says, 167 000 of the 169 000 new jobs created in the fourth quarter of last year were in the Western Cape – a province it controls. The Western Cape recorded the biggest quarter to quarter change in employment with an increase of 167 000 or 6.9%. In the North West, 23 000 new jobs were created, in the Eastern Cape 20 000 and in the Northern Cape 12 000. But employment losses recorded, included 20 000 in Limpopo, 18 000 in Gauteng, 13 000 in Mpumalanga and 3 000 in the Free...

Read more on these topics