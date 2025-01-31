Westpark Cemetery limits burials as it is set to reach capacity in four months

To address the current scarcity and future demand for burial space, JCPZ said it was exploring additional CoJ land for new sites.

Although Johannesburg has adequate burial space, the Westpark Cemetery will reach capacity by May 2025, said Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) on Friday.

As a result, the cemetery, which has been open since 1956, is currently limiting burials to 15 interments per week.

“This marks an important moment in managing the city’s burial space, and City Parks is addressing it with great care and consideration for the immediate and long-term needs of our residents,” said spokesperson Jenny Moodley.

ALSO READ: Nyaope addicts stealing ashes at Kempton Park cemetery? Officials say maybe not

“JCPZ understands the deep emotional and cultural significance of burials for the families and communities we serve. We are committed to supporting families during this difficult time and respecting cultural practices to allow for appropriate and respectful burial options.

“As urban populations grow and available cemetery space diminishes, we face significant challenges in maintaining sufficient burial space for future generations.”

New cemetery sites

To address the current scarcity and future demand for burial space, JCPZ said it was exploring additional CoJ land for new sites.

The JCPZ said it was also lobbying for policy changes to allow for more effective use of the burial space and the sustainable management of cemetery resources.

ALSO READ: Nyaope addicts smoking cremated people’s ashes?

The draft cemetery, parks and nature reserve by-laws are currently being reviewed through the public engagement process.

As Westpark Cemetery nears full capacity, JCPZ has called on residents to explore alternative interment options to reduce the strain on burial spaces.

These include reopening existing graves to inter loved ones from the same family.

“This practice preserves valuable burial space and helps mitigate the rising long-term costs of installing additional headstones and maintaining large tracts of dormant cemeteries at huge costs to the ratepayer.”

ALSO READ: Nyaope addicts break memorial wall at Mooifontein

Cremation and the installation of mausoleums, which are above-ground multiple burial chambers to inter more than one family member.

Burials redirected

City Parks will now redirect requests for burials to the city’s three active sites, which currently have sufficient capacity for the next 30-40 years.

These are Olifantsvlei, Waterval and Diepsloot cemeteries.

Currently, 39 of the 42 cemeteries managed by JCPZ are at full capacity.

ALSO READ: Criminals vandalise cemetery in search of valuables

“JCPZ is committed to ensuring that burial services remain available. We appeal to residents and funeral directors to utilise available cemetery resources efficiently and consider alternative, sustainable burial options.

“By making thoughtful decisions now, we can help effectively manage Johannesburg’s existing cemeteries and ease the burden on current ratepayers and future generations.”