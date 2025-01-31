Update: No water for three days – Joburg residents urged to store water

Johannesburg Water warns of major disruptions from Friday evening as critical maintenance takes place. Here are the areas affected...

Thousands of households will be without water this weekend as taps run dry for three days because of maintenance.

Johannesburg Water has announced that planned maintenance on the Hector Norris Pump Station is set to take place from Friday, 31 January, in the evening until 3 February 2025, leaving residents without water.

According to the water supplier’s spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, Johannesburg Water will replace old valves and install new isolation valves at the pump station.

“Replacement of these valves is critical and essential to ensure the replacement of pumps in the pump station and sustainable supply of potable water,” she explained.

Johannesburg Water says this is to “improve service delivery”.

Areas affected

The areas that will be affected include:

Abbotsford

Albertville

Albertville Ext.1

Albertville Ext.2

Amalgam

Amalgam Exts

Berea

Bezuidenhout Valley

Bramfontein

Bruma

Burghersdorp Ext.1

Cheltondale

City West

Coronationville

Craighall

Crown

Crown (Industrial)

Crown City

Crown City Exts

Crown Exts

Crown North

Crown North Exts

Cyrildene

De Wetshof

Doornfontein

Dunhill

Emmarentia

Emmarentia Ext.1

Fairmount

Fordsburg

Forest Hill

Forest Town

Glenhazel

Glensan

Greenside

Greenside East

Greenside East Ext.1

Greenside Exts

Greymont

Greymont Ext.1

Highlands North

Hillbrow

Homestead Park

Houghton

Hursthill

Hyde Park

Illovo

Jeppestown

Johannesburg CBD

Judith’s Paarl

Kenilworth

Kensington

Killarney

La Rochelle

Linksfield

Lorentzville

Malvern

Martindale

Mayfair

Melrose

Melville

Melville Exts

Montclare

Montclare Ext.1

Montgomery Park

Montgomery Park Exts

Mountain View

New Doornfontein

Newclare

Newlands

Newtown

Oaklands

Observatory

Paarlshoop

Paarlshoop Exts

Parktown

Parkview

Percelia Estate

Richmond

Richmond Ext.1

Rossetenville

Rouxville

Rouxville Ext

Sandringham

Saxonwold

Selby

Selby Ext

Talboton

Towerby

Triomf

Troyville

Turf Club

Turfontein

Victoria

Waverley

Westbury

Westbury Exts

Westdene

Yeoville

Alternative water supply

Johannesburg Water said tankers will be provided during the outage, though residents are also urged to store water.

“This is being coordinated in consultation with affected ward councillors. However, customers have been urged and continue being urged to store water in preparation.”

