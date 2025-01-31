Update: No water for three days – Joburg residents urged to store water
Johannesburg Water warns of major disruptions from Friday evening as critical maintenance takes place. Here are the areas affected...
Picture: iStock
Thousands of households will be without water this weekend as taps run dry for three days because of maintenance.
Johannesburg Water has announced that planned maintenance on the Hector Norris Pump Station is set to take place from Friday, 31 January, in the evening until 3 February 2025, leaving residents without water.
According to the water supplier’s spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, Johannesburg Water will replace old valves and install new isolation valves at the pump station.
“Replacement of these valves is critical and essential to ensure the replacement of pumps in the pump station and sustainable supply of potable water,” she explained.
Johannesburg Water says this is to “improve service delivery”.
ALSO READ: Brown water concerns after Johannesburg Water maintenance
Areas affected
The areas that will be affected include:
- Abbotsford
- Albertville
- Albertville Ext.1
- Albertville Ext.2
- Amalgam
- Amalgam Exts
- Berea
- Bezuidenhout Valley
- Bramfontein
- Bruma
- Burghersdorp Ext.1
- Cheltondale
- City West
- Coronationville
- Craighall
- Crown
- Crown (Industrial)
- Crown City
- Crown City Exts
- Crown Exts
- Crown North
- Crown North Exts
- Cyrildene
- De Wetshof
- Doornfontein
- Dunhill
- Emmarentia
- Emmarentia Ext.1
- Fairmount
- Fordsburg
- Forest Hill
- Forest Town
- Glenhazel
- Glensan
- Greenside
- Greenside East
- Greenside East Ext.1
- Greenside Exts
- Greymont
- Greymont Ext.1
- Highlands North
- Hillbrow
- Homestead Park
- Houghton
- Hursthill
- Hyde Park
- Illovo
- Jeppestown
- Johannesburg CBD
- Judith’s Paarl
- Kenilworth
- Kensington
- Killarney
- La Rochelle
- Linksfield
- Lorentzville
- Malvern
- Martindale
- Mayfair
- Melrose
- Melville
- Melville Exts
- Montclare
- Montclare Ext.1
- Montgomery Park
- Montgomery Park Exts
- Mountain View
- New Doornfontein
- Newclare
- Newlands
- Newtown
- Oaklands
- Observatory
- Paarlshoop
- Paarlshoop Exts
- Parktown
- Parkview
- Percelia Estate
- Richmond
- Richmond Ext.1
- Rossetenville
- Rouxville
- Rouxville Ext
- Sandringham
- Saxonwold
- Selby
- Selby Ext
- Talboton
- Towerby
- Triomf
- Troyville
- Turf Club
- Turfontein
- Victoria
- Waverley
- Westbury
- Westbury Exts
- Westdene
- Yeoville
Alternative water supply
Johannesburg Water said tankers will be provided during the outage, though residents are also urged to store water.
“This is being coordinated in consultation with affected ward councillors. However, customers have been urged and continue being urged to store water in preparation.”
NOW READ: No water for three days: There will be a water shutdown in these areas this weekend
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.