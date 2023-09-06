What is a minister’s lifestyle audit and why you should care?

In 2018, Ramaphosa told parliament he would launch lifestyle audits of public representatives as a key tool to tackle corruption in the public sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds during a Q&A Session in the National Assembly at the Good Hope Chamber on 9 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire from opposition political parties over the “slight delay” of the national lifestyle audits on the president, the deputy president, and members of cabinet.

Ramaphosa told MPs on Tuesday the delay was due to “a process that would have led to very superficial results” and a change in the service provider.

Since March 2023, more than 11,000 public servants in the national government have undergone lifestyle audits.

ALSO READ: ‘He wants to be finance minister’: Malema says Reserve Bank governor is protecting Ramaphosa

The process of lifestyle audits for members of the executive is spearheaded by the office of the director general in the presidency.

“Yes, I do regret the delay. It should not have taken as long as it is, but the intent is there. This process does not focus on any member of the executive only, it focuses on all of us. With regard to time frame, I see this process being completed shortly,” said Ramaphosa.

A key tool to tackle corruption

In 2018, as part of his pledge to “turn the tide of corruption”, Ramaphosa told parliament he would launch lifestyle audits of public representatives, and these audits would be used as a key tool to tackle corruption and perceptions of malfeasance in the public sector.

For government workers, the audits follow a three-step programme, including lifestyle reviews, lifestyle investigations, and lifestyle audits.

ALSO READ: ‘People keep spreading false narrative that ANC has done nothing’ – Ramaphosa

“When a lifestyle review indicates a red flag (expenditures constantly exceed the income, unexplained wealth or a report) an investigation is started (following a process). An investigation assists in proving an allegation, clarifying unexplained wealth, and identifying those responsible.

“An investigator may require the assistance of an auditor to identify assets that could clarify the unexplained wealth of an employee and to identify potential proceeds of unlawful activities. Lifestyle audits may be conducted by a department, but also by competent authorities assisting the directorate for priority crime investigation,” said the public service department.

Delay shows Ramaphosa’s failure to tackle corruption

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the six-year delay for lifestyle audits showed Ramaphosa’s failure to tackle cabinet corruption.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa’s response was damning considering the numerous media exposés and investigations which have found Deputy President Paul Mashatile lives a life of opulence well beyond his means and allegedly bankrolled by those implicated in state capture.

“We deserve to know which ministers are corrupt and belong in jail,” he said.

“This admittance demonstrates that Ramaphosa’s promise to clean up and clean out the corrupt government of the ANC rings hollow, and that corruption and state capture have not ceased, but merely been extended, under his term of office. Indeed, Ramaphosa is no different to his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.”