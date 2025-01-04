What is killing fish in Limpopo?

Dead fish have been found in the Luvuvhu River. Picture: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is investigating a surge in the death of fish at Nandoni Dam and the Luvuvhu River near Tshitomboni and Tswinga villages in Limpopo’s Thulamela Local Municipality.

According to DWS spokesperson Dr Mandla Mathebula, the department received reports of dead fish on the evening of last December and promptly collected water samples at the affected sites.

Bad water?

Samples were analysed at two accredited laboratories, Muratho Laboratory and Capricorn Veterinary Laboratory, with preliminary results showing that all water quality parameters – including dissolved oxygen and chemical oxygen demand – were “within acceptable limits as per prescribed standards”.

Preliminary results indicated “no significant water quality deviations to explain the fish mortality”.

Mathebula said samples of dead fish were preserved for pathological analysis, which will commence when laboratories reopen next week.

“This should enable the department to identify the cause of the fish mortality.

“So far, the department can confirm that only one type of fish species out of approximately five species in the affected 1-kilometre stretch of the Luvuvhu River was impacted.

Sewerage?

“Additionally, on December 21, 2024, the department inspected the Thohoyandou wastewater treatment plant, three associated wastewater pumps, and several manholes to exclude sewage overflows and spillages.

“None of these were detected,” explained Mathebula.

Oil spill?

“Further water samples were collected at the Tshitomboni pedestrian bridge on December 22, 2024, to test for possible oil contamination after a substance resembling oil particles was observed floating on the river water.

“Although the substance could be the oil of decaying dead fish, the department wants to ascertain this scientifically.

Don’t eat the dead fish

The department urged community members not to consume or sell the dead fish, as it may pose serious health risks.

“We remain committed to transparency and will provide further updates as additional test results and findings become available.”

