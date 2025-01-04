BMA prepares for peak holiday return traffic at Beitbridge

The return leg of the operation, which began on New Year's Day, is expected to continue through the weekend and until 15 January.

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato has conducted an oversight visit to the Beitbridge border post as South Africa braces for peak traffic from returning holidaymakers from Zimbabwe and other parts of the continent this weekend.

During his visit, Masiapato focused on monitoring the implementation of drone technology at the border, which provides aerial surveillance capabilities.

According to the BMA, these drones offer a comprehensive view of border law enforcement areas, enabling border guards to swiftly intercept and arrest individuals attempting unauthorised crossings into the country.

“The BMA Commissioner’s monitoring visit to Beitbridge is taking place during the return leg of festive season operations.

“Commissioner Masiapato monitored operations at the borderline in order to get a firm grasp of the situation on the ground.

“All law enforcement authorities were on the ground to arrest perpetrators trying to cross illegally to SA,” the authority stated.

ALSO READ: Hundreds arrested at Lebombo for illegally attempting to cross SA-Mozambique border

Traffic surge

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Masiapato detailed the scale of border movements during the festive period.

The BMA had initially projected approximately six million people moving in and out of the country.

Beitbridge has emerged as the busiest land port this season, surpassing the Lebombo border post which held this distinction last year.

“When we compare with Lebombo, last year, Lebombo actually facilitated the majority of the people, but this time, Beitbridge actually tops in terms of land ports.

“You’ll remember in terms of air, it is actually OR Tambo International Airport,” Masiapato explained.

He noted that over 300 000 people had already departed South Africa through Zimbabwe, with similar or higher numbers expected to return.

ALSO READ: 25% spike in illegal border crossings into SA during Mozambique unrest

BMA enhanced security measures

The return phase of the operation presents unique challenges, particularly regarding border security.

“When it comes to the return leg, that is the biggest issue,” Masiapato said.

“What becomes then the fundamental focus of the work that we have to do as the Border Management Authority is then the issue of making sure only people with requisite documents are allowed into the country, both at the port of entry, but we also have to monitor the vulnerable segments along the borderline.”

The operation involves coordination between multiple agencies, including the BMA border guards, South African Police Service (Saps), South African National Defence Force (Sandf), and intelligence services.

Masiapato also highlighted ongoing efforts to collaborate with Zimbabwean authorities, though noting challenges in cross-border cooperation regarding illegal entry prevention.

ALSO READ: Lebombo border crossing handles holiday rush with ease as backlog of trucks cleared

BMA technological advancements

Comparing current operations to previous years, Masiapato emphasised the significant improvement brought by drone technology.

“Last year, we didn’t have drones, as it were. And basically, we were literally deploying the border guards, the SANDF on the vulnerable segments on the borderline, by just literally going through,” he explained.

The new drone system allows for more effective surveillance and response.

“The drones are going to be flying around here in the port itself, but also flying through into the vulnerable segments,” Masiapato said.

“They will be able to demonstrate to us areas where are very much problematic and where people are trying to enter the country illegally.”

ALSO READ: Operations running smoothly at Lebombo border as drones help BMA monitor immigrants trying to enter SA illegally

This technology is supported by response teams equipped with two-way radios for rapid deployment to intercept unauthorised border crossings.

The return leg of the operation, which began on New Year’s Day, is expected to continue through the weekend until 15 January.

It will focus on managing heavy traffic flow from buses and trucks while ensuring proper passport processing and border security.

NOW READ: BMA prepares for night shift amid Mozambique border tensions