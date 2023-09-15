When ActionSA takes office, here’s how it plans to run government

Three days after its "historical" policy conference, ActionSA has finalised its draft policies.

The party hosted the policy conference from Tuesday to Thursday to outline its alternative on how it intends to run government should it win in the 2024 elections.

A total of 614 delegates from all nine provinces, each of the 52 districts and eight metros met at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

“We came together from all corners of this country to provide solutions to fix our country. We did not provide pie-in-the-sky answers to the country’s problems, but embraced practical solutions that, if and when implemented, will radically change South Africa forever,” said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Adopted policies

Some of the party’s policies adopted included a policy on corruption, a policy on public service, a policy on rural development and traditional affairs, a foreign policy, a law-and-order policy, and an economic justice policy.

“The outcome of this policy conference represents a comprehensive agenda to fix South Africa that this country has seen. These policies will undo the harmful legacy of the ruling party,” said Mashaba.

According to Mashaba, delegates also approved that should ActionSA win and takeover the government in 2024, it would reduce the size of the cabinet to approximately 20 people.

“There will be no more space for freeloaders who enjoy cabinet perks. There will be no deputy ministers, and their salaries will instead go towards service delivery,” he said.

“Every senior government manager on every level of government will undergo skills audits to ensure they are fit for the job. Those people in positions to steal from the state will be removed.

“Senior office bearers, senior officials, and those engaged in the supply chain will face regular lifestyle audits which will happen soon after we take office, unlike what we have seen with the current administration.”

Doing away with BBBEE

Delegates agreed that when ActionSA takes office, it will repeal the BBBEE Act of 2003 and replace it with a comprehensive package of interventions under its own policy called Inclusive Economic Empowerment.

“When implemented, Inclusive Economic Empowerment will see the launch of a massive opportunity fund which will fundamentally reduce inequality in South Africa,” Mashaba said.

“It will provide millions of funding for entrepreneurs so that South Africa’s youth can launch the next Black Like Me. We will help fund tertiary education, and ignite massive public construction to help make life for the most marginalised easier.

“And, we will introduce a competitive and decentralised energy market, allowing the private sector to fill in the current gap in electricity generation. We will eradicate corruption at Eskom, allowing us to bring rolling blackouts in South Africa to an end,” he added.

Stance on illegal immigrants and criminals

Mashaba said when his party come into power, a life sentence of imprisonment will mean just that – for life.

“Prisoners will provide productive labour that benefits society, and violent criminals – including rapists – will be denied bail.

“We will stop prosecuting the victims of drug abuse, ensuring that drug dealers are arrested and families receive the support they need to deal with this disease. Our people will finally be able to walk freely in our streets,” he said.

He said there would be no excuses for illegal immigrants, and foreigners would have to obey the law.

“Zanu-PF officials who ruined Zimbabwe will not be allowed to even have bank accounts in South Africa. We will reform education – ensuring that our basic education system develops school-leavers who have the skills to pursue prosperity.”