By Itumeleng Mafisa

19 Apr 2024

04:00 pm

PODCAST: ‘I’ve grown into my African identity since leaving the DA’ – Bongani Baloyi on Ubuntu and MK party

Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi talks leaving the DA, 'secret coalitions', and similarities with the MK party.

Bongani Baloyi-Midvaal-Xiluva

Former DA Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi now has his own party. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former Midvaal Local Municipality mayor Bongani Baloyi says he has grown and discovered his true identity as a traditional African since he left the DA in 2022.

The Movement interview

In an interview with The Movement, a politics podcast at The Citizen, Baloyi spoke about the challenges he faced while in the DA and his new identity.

ALSO READ: Bongani Baloyi set to start a new political party called Xiluva

Baloyi spoke about the feeling of being a young mayor and all that came with being the face of the Midvaal Local Municipality.

He said the return of Helen Zille to the DA was problematic for many black leaders.

He later joined ActionSA, before leaving to form his Xiluva party − decisions he does not regret.

He revealed that there were talks between the ANC and ActionSA for a possible working relationship in municipalities, including Johannesburg and Pretoria.

ALSO READ: Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi terminates his DA membership

Baloyi said he remained focused on Xiulva, despite challenges with funding and “anti-progressive” forces.

He said he had been approached by several parties that wanted to recruit him after he left ActionSA. Some of those parties were not born at the time but have since been launched.

Despite having similar views as the MK party, he was not in talks with any political party about a possible working relationship.

WATCH HERE:

ActionSA Bongani Baloyi Democratic Alliance (DA) Elections National and provincial elections

