PODCAST: Afrikaaner vote and a DA ‘replica’ – Maimane gets candid (VIDEO)

Mmusi Maimane discusses reasons why he left the DA and why he did not join Herman Mashaba in forming Action SA, he also speaks about his new party Build One South Africa (BOSA)

Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he believes ActionSA is a replica of the DA, which is one of the reasons he decided to form his own party.

ActionSA and DA

In an interview with The Citizen’s politics podcast, The Movement, Maimane said he and Herman Mashaba had spoken about forming a party together when they left the DA back in 2019 but things changed when Mashaba asked him to come work for ActionSA.

He said he did not join ActionSA because most of the leaders on the top structures of ActionSA were former DA members.

Maimane said he at the time thought the DA was the right party to represent the interests of all South Africans but was accused of losing support from Afrikaans voters who had moved their support to the Freedom Front Plus.

Why BOSA?

According to Maimane, he formed BOSA because he envisioned a political home for all South Africans and one that would function like no other party in the country.

Maimane spoke about the policies that BOSA would implement if the party was in charge of the country.

SA education and pass mark

He said schools in the townships still suffer neglect and poor-quality education despite democratisation of education in South Africa.

A job in every home

Maimane spoke about putting a job in every South African home and ensuring that all South Africans are given an opportunity to thrive.

The constitution

Maimane said there was no need to change the South African constitution because already it was the best in the world and it allowed for all South Africans to empower themselves and take recourse against injustice.

He said he believed that the negotiations which preceded 1994 were difficult leading the country to rush for an election date to avoid bloodshed.

Maimane said he would be approaching some African observers to ensure that South Africa’s elections are free and fair.

