Why people pay for adult content in a free-access world

Why would anyone pay for content when adult content is all over the internet and platforms like Pornhub is mostly free?

It’s a question that, according to psychologist Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys and content creators, has an easy answer.

It’s about intimacy, not explicitness, said Redelinghuys.

Intimacy, control, and personal connection—not just explicitness

“There may be a range of reasons for people opting for paid-for platforms over free platforms. The idea that a person is purchasing a curated or personalised experience may be part of it,” he said.

“Another reason may be attached to attaining a more intimate or personal connection as a result of being in a smaller group of content consumers with which a performer may interact with.”

Redelinghuys said the online platform model is just an evolution of older forms of paid intimacy.

“It is an evolved form of phonesex hotlines, adult clubs, magazine pornography and other services all rolled into one,” he said.

“This while simultaneously being an innovative platform that allows content creators to own and manage themselves, theoretically giving people greater control over their body and personal brand.”

He said transactional intimacy can impact mental both sides of the deal.

“Although pornography addiction as a mental disorder has been the subject of much debate, there is evidence to suggest that repeated and long-term exposure to pornography has detrimental effects on psychosocial well-being.

“For the consumer, defaulting to online content consumption in lieu of human interaction may also have a negative impact on psychological health. For creators, the risk may be similar, with negative effects on their own interpersonal or family relationships.”

Content creator Naughty Nicky said the freedom it gave her financially does come with a social cost.

“I’ve had family write me off. Friends judge you. You don’t get invited to braais,” she said.

Content creator Megan Janse van Rensburg has had a similar experience.

“My own family doesn’t speak to me. They’re not happy about what I do,” she said.

Misconception about OnlyFans

“My partner luckily is supportive. He knows I’m not going out and sleeping with people being an escort. Content creation is just not the same thing.”

She said the biggest misconception is that people assume OnlyFans is interchangeable with sex work on the street.

“They think I’m an escort, which obviously I’m not,” she said.

Redelinghuys said that blurring of boundaries between performers and consumers can also create risks.

“There’s a wide array of relationships between performer and content consumers, some preferring more one-on-one performances, others personalising fantasy or niche experiences for subscribers,” he said.

“There are, however, risks when boundaries become blurred and cases where content consumers or fans have become increasingly aggressive or threatening are not uncommon.”

Emotional burden

For some creators, the emotional burden of balancing online persona and private life is quite heavy. Megan ignores judgement.

“Luckily, people’s opinions have never bothered me. I’m not one of these people that’s going to cry off every hate comment I get,” she said.

But for Nicky, it has been tougher. “You have to be a mentally strong person as it comes with a lot of hate. For me, it’s worth it, but it’s not my forever career.”

