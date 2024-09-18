Workers must be heard in energy transition, says Cosatu

Cosatu insists on worker consultation in the Energy Transition Plan, urging the government to ensure new jobs and protect affected communities.

With South Africa requiring an initial funding of R1.5 trillion to shift to a low carbon and climate resilient society, labour federation Cosatu yesterday called for a consultative just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP).

Speaking to The Citizen on the sidelines of the three-day Global South Exchange on the JET IP, also attended by SA Federation of Trade Unions and African labour movement delegates, Cosatu head of policy Tanya van Meelis said although the federation was “not against the transition”, it was concerned about the quality of government’s engagement.

“Discussions at this gathering point to how workers and communities are being made to bear the highest cost of climate change,” she said.

‘Thousands of workers losing their job’ – Cosatu

“We have seen thousands of workers losing their jobs. For example, when Nkomati Nickel Mine was shut down in 2019.”

“Before any kind of just transition is made, a plan should be put in place to make sure that workers are protected, new jobs are developed and that communities do not suffer.”

“We do not feel that we have been consulted as labour. With government having moved ahead of us, we continue to push for more detailed engagement, so that mistakes of the past are not repeated,” she added.

In her address, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said the federation has developed a blueprint for workers on the JET IP.

“The challenges before us are immense, but so, too, is our resolve,” said Losi.

‘Building a new economy’

“The struggle for a just transition is not just about protecting the environment.”

“It is also about building a new economy that serves people, upholds the dignity of work.”

“We stand committed to ensuring this transition is just and equitable, not only for workers in South Africa, but across the global south.”