UIF commissioner suspended over R5 billion Thuja Holdings deal

UIF commissioner Tebogo Maruping has been suspended for his role in a controversial R5 billion agreement with Thuja Holdings.

Suspended UIF commissioner, Tebogo Maruping speaks at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, 29 November 2023, during the launch of digital platforms to help recover Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funds as part of the “Follow the Money” project. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Tebogo Maruping, the commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), is on precautionary suspension due to his involvement in the R5 billion deal with the fund and Thuja Holdings.

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth announced that Maruping’s precautionary suspension came after a briefing received from the acting director general Viwe Mlenzana.

“The commissioner has been placed on precautionary suspension today due to the nature of charges he is facing, which emanate, inter alia, from the alleged role he played in the conclusion of the agreement between the UIF and Thuja Holdings led by Mthunzi Mdwaba, amounting to R5 billion,” Meth said in a statement.

The public was outraged by this agreement, particularly in the labour and employment sector.

On 28 May, the Pretoria High Court set aside the agreement after it was declared invalid.

The Supreme Court of Appeal further dismissed, with costs, the subsequent appeal that was lodged by Mdwaba on 15 August 2024.

The minister said Maruping’s disciplinary process will be dealt with quickly.

“Allowing the administration an opportunity to pay undivided attention to the primary mandate of the UIF: of providing short-term relief to workers who find themselves unemployed or unable to work due to illness, maternity, or adoption, including to the dependents of the deceased contributors,” Meth said.

Dealing with systematic and capacity challenges

She added that she also instructed Mlenzana to deal with all systematic and capacity challenges within the department and its entities so that the department can respond properly to the unemployment challenges in the country.

“I am very much mindful of the UIF’s challenges; specifically, the system challenges and the negative impact on workers, the unemployed, beneficiaries of deceased contributors, and employers alike,” Meth said.

“I would like to assure the public that work is currently underway to respond adequately to such challenges.”

Last month, Maruping said the UIF was working on improving efficiency and the overall delivery of services to its clients.

“The issues found during inspections and client engagements will form part of a consolidated report that will assist us in eliminating operational inefficiencies,” said Maruping.