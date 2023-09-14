Workers ‘forced to pay union fees after resigning’

The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) has accused the City of Joburg, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu) of refusing to let go of its members and forcing them to continue paying union subscription fees. Holding a picket outside the CCMA offices in Joburg yesterday, Demawusu members again tendered their resignations to Samwu and Imatu. They claimed subscription fees were still being deducted from their salaries despite having completed the three-month period stipulated by section 13 (31 of the Labour Relations Act) after resigning from the two…

The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) has accused the City of Joburg, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu) of refusing to let go of its members and forcing them to continue paying union subscription fees.

Holding a picket outside the CCMA offices in Joburg yesterday, Demawusu members again tendered their resignations to Samwu and Imatu.

They claimed subscription fees were still being deducted from their salaries despite having completed the three-month period stipulated by section 13 (31 of the Labour Relations Act) after resigning from the two unions.

They held placards reading: “Hands off members hard earned monies” and “Pay our members accordingly 12 hours shift”.

City of Joburg spokesperson Virgil James said yesterday he would “refer for a response as soon as possible”.

Demawusu general secretary Meshack Ntshauba said this was an ongoing issue the city needed to resolve.

“Under the circumstances, the union filed for section 73A of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act so that monies that have been stolen from them be paid back,” he said.

“In the process, this will stop the illegal deductions and allow our members to contribute freely towards the union of their choice.”

He said members were part of different entities under the City of Joburg such as Metro Bus, Pikitup, City Power and Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

“The city has claimed they cannot assist because these are not their employees… All these entities report to the city manager and… the city manager is accountable to the council,” he said.

“This affects them because it is from their salaries. They are taking R80 and that money can buy bread for the whole week.

“We have more than 500 members, and when you combine that money, it will give a lot of money. This is just too much.”

Ntshauba claimed Samwu was doing this deliberately and were forcing members to stay. He said Samwu wanted to safeguard the “status quo” and to remain relevant within the government.

“By what we are doing, we are dislodging them and when we tap into the finances, they know they will crumble and become weak. We will be taking this matter to the Labour Court.”

Meanwhile, security officers under the City of Joburg affiliated with Demawusu also raised complaints of only being paid for eight hours instead of 12 hours.

“There are many issues,” said shop steward Vusumuzi Nkala.

“There were many allowances under public safety in the city security officers did not get besides having to work 12 hours but only being paid eight hours,” he said