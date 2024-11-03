Wynberg Boys’ High School headmaster’s speech sparks backlash over gender stereotypes [VIDEO]

Deon Scheepers, the headmaster of Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town, stirred controversy with his speech at the 2024 Valedictory Assembly in October.

Presenting it as humour, Scheepers’ address included remarks that many felt went too far.

Scheepers has drawn criticism from both social media users and staff members of the sister school, the Wynberg Girls’ High School.

Wynberg Boys’ headmaster criticised for speech

Now the headmaster faces criticism following his speech, although it received a few giggles at the event.

In closing his address at the event, Scheepers gave a few reasons why boys should be “thankful” they are not girls.

He delivered the speech to an audience of boys, their mothers and female teachers.

“Finally, a sense of humour, don’t take yourself too seriously, no one else does. Listen to these reasons why you can be extremely thankful that you are male. You can never fall pregnant, car mechanics tell you the truth, your underwear cost R49.99 for a three-pack, you have one mood all the time, phone conversations are over in 30 seconds flat, you can open all your own jars, you only have to shave your face and neck. You can do your nails with a pocket knife, you can do Christmas shopping for 20 relatives on the 24th of December in 25 minutes. Wynberg taught you to develop a sense of humour and to also look at the lighter side of life,” said Scheepers.

Watch: The speech from Wynberg Boys’ High School headmaster

wynberg boys school’s speech jokes that boys are lucky patriarchy exists and they’re not women… this “harmless” misogyny about male superiority lays the foundation for dangerous misogyny where women are raped/beaten/killed. this is a horrible “life lesson” to teach young boys. pic.twitter.com/3EyWhPXoDf — lizzie bennet 🇵🇸✊🏽❤️🕊 (@moomeenaah) October 18, 2024

However, his “sense of humour” did not sit well with everyone.

Social media erupted with criticism, and staff members of the Wynberg Girls’ High School have responded.

Response to Wynberg Boys’ headmaster

In an open letter, they shared concerns about the underlying messages in Scheepers’ speech, sharing concerns that his message may “normalise harmful attitudes, even those dismissed as humorous”.

“While your speech began by promoting values of inclusivity and community-building, particularly through your story about research conducted in the United States, it soon shifted into a speech just trying to land a laugh,” wrote the staff members.

“Unfortunately, this shift reinforced the very gender biases we should be working to dismantle. What could have been a meaningful and empowering moment instead left many feeling that the progress we strive for is still hindered by outdated perspectives.

“We encourage you to reflect on what makes something truly humorous, as jokes that perpetuate harmful misogynistic attitudes undermine the important work of building a more equitable society.”

Laundry ‘not for girls’

The comments suggesting boys should stay home to have someone do laundry for them perpetuated harmful gender stereotypes, they argued.

“It suggests that these young men should avoid learning self-reliance, which could encourage them to become a burden on their parents or future partners,” write the Wynberg Girls High School staff members.

“Additionally, not all learners in your audience have the luxury of staying at home; many face socio-economic pressures that require them to start working immediately to support themselves and their families.

“While you prefaced this by noting that the boys were taught to have ‘a sense of humour’, it was deeply disappointing to hear 90 seconds of punch-down jokes made at the expense of women.

“These moments of humour, unfortunately, undermined the positive messages in your speech and overshadowed the values and lessons you aimed to impart. Instead of remembering those values, the boys are likely to remember the jokes, which reinforce harmful stereotypes. This section of your

speech was inappropriate and promoted ideas that perpetuate toxic masculinity. What kind of culture are we fostering for the next generation of men with messages like these?”

“Wynberg Girls’ has valid reasons to feel disappointed, as both schools should be working towards fostering environments where equality is paramount.”

The video of the valedictory proceedings was initially available on YouTube, but it has since been set to private.