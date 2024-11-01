‘Done, done, done’: Rachel Kolisi on being ‘full on ready for a divorce’ [VIDEO]

Revealing her 'readiness' for divorce, Rachel Kolisi spoke about her struggles with the Springboks captain's 'Horrible Siya' side.

Rachel and Bok captain Siya Kolisi are heading for a divorce after eight years of marriage. Pictures: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

Speculations and allegations have been doing the rounds on the feverish social media pitch of broken dreams after the double World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and Rachel announced their divorce last week.

The once golden couple of South Africa released a joint statement on 22 October, stating that the decision to go their separate ways comes after “much reflection and open conversations”, as well as “from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us”.

The nation reacted on the news with “shock and horror”. Scores of adoring fans exclaimed their total surprise, claiming they never saw THIS coming…

However, there appears to have been many red flags over the years.

Rachel Kolisi on ‘two sides’ of Siya and divorce

In the latest footage to resurface on social media this week, Rachel touches on “being ready for divorce” not too long ago.

In a video clip taken from the Bok captain’s documentary, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story which premiered on M-Net on 26 February 2023, the former fitness instructor expresses her frustration over the Bok captain’s self-confessed wild ways.

The Kolisi Foundation CEO and South Africa’s then “First Lady of Rugby” opened up about the “two sides” of Siya which she came to know throughout their eight years of their marriage.

“It’s like there were two other people. It was Siya, and then there was a horrible Siya. I was full on ready for a divorce. I was done, done, done.”

@adulting_with_toni I’m shocked at what was said. It shows, you never know what other people are going through 😭 #siyakolisi🇿🇦finals ♬ original sound – Tonitons

In the doccie based on his biography, Siya confesses to a past of heavy drinking, a penchant for pornography and strip clubs, as well as being a big spender.

In his book, Siya explains it was only at the start of 2019, in World Cup year, that Rachel persuaded him to find a Christian mentor, Ben Schoeman, who spoke in blunt terms:

“Siya, you drink a lot, you fool around with women, you go to strip clubs. You post on social media about your faith in Christ, but you’re lying to yourself and everyone else.”

‘I couldn’t give everything to my wife’ – Siya Kolisi

According to Wedding ETC, Siya and Rachel became friends after meeting at a dinner party in Stellenbosch in 2012.

He eventually plucked up the courage to ask her out on a date: “It was scary. I asked her to lunch and that’s when I told her. She played hard to get in the beginning, but eventually admitted it as well.”

The couple tied the knot on 13 August 2016 in Franschhoek.

ALSO READ: Kolisi shock: Timeline on how Siya and Rachel’s marriage unfolded

In a candid Daily Mail interview with Welsh rugby player Dan Biggar at the Kolisi family’s Paris home in November 2023, the Bok captain revealed that he and Rachel had to go for marriage counselling in the past.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi picture in Paris during the rugby player’s stint at French rugby outfit Racing92. Picture: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

“I had to go to marriage counselling because I couldn’t give everything to my wife; because my heart was so hard and I didn’t know how to speak,” Siya was quoted as saying.

Mzansi reacts: ‘That’s harsh’

Netizens were divided in support of either “Team Rachel” or “Team Siya” in their reactions to the latest clip posted on TikTok by Tonitons.

Some expressed their dismay in the “sinbinning” of the rugby star on social media platforms with unsubstantiated claims of Siya being a “womaniser” swirling around.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

Jann Henderson remarked: “‘Horrible Siya’… that’s harsh. You can NEVER blame one person when a marriage fails. It always takes two… always! It’s beyond sad to get divorced, and they have kids💔 NO need to point fingers!!!”

user224605634 asked: “So she did all this before telling the world they are divorcing? Maybe Siya is the innocent one!”

treniy21 shared: “Siya Kolisi cannot be the innocent one when he fooled around with women. Go and read his book. That girl tried to bekezela. It just got too much for her because your brother doesn’t wanna grow up.”

Andy exclaimed: “Yoh! You would swear Siya commited murder the way y’all are so invested in him these days. Ngathi nje kuthiwe [I just said it], skulls were found in his fridge.”

Jay stated: “Read the book. You’ll understand that Siya thought he was the biggest thing ever.”

Rachel Kolisi on challenges of being married to a rugby star

Meanwhile, Rachel’s comments last month on The African CEO podcast episode titled, Rachel Kolisi: How To Lead Your Own Life, have surfaced.

In addition to discussing her role as co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation alongside Siya and her advocacy for women’s empowerment and social justice, Rachel opened up about the challenges that came with being married to a star rugby player.

“From the beginning, you know, we have always had situations of him being away for one, two, three, four months at a time and you learn to kind of live with that.

“I have friends whose husband will travel for three days and then they say to me: ‘I don’t know how the heck you do this, this is insane’.”

‘There’s so much nonsense’

She also alluded to Siya’s attention often being elsewhere when he was with the family.

Together, they have two children, Nicholas Siyamthanda and Keziah, and, with open hearts, welcomed Siya’s younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, into their family after the passing of their mother in 2009.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrates winning the World Cup with his family. Picture: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

“There’s so much nonsense… I think that’s just the most inappropriate and most disrespectful thing people can do… to just be on their phone.

“It’s different if you, you know, there’s something really important that’s coming or an emergency with the kids or you trying to sort something out, that’s a completely different situation but to sit and be like on Instagram when you’re with people, that like just works on my nerves.”

WATCH: ‘Rachel Kolisi: How to lead your own life’

NOW READ: Rachel’s red card for Siya Kolisi