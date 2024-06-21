Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

21 Jun 2024

04:30 am

Schoolboys teach us a lesson: Give back

King Edward VII School rugby players embrace community service, aiming to uplift Johannesburg Children’s Home residents.

Sipho Mdluli, left, and Fiona Duke, from the Johannesburg Children’s Home, pose for a photograph at their premises in Observatory, 6 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Our “traditional” boys’ schools are sometimes accused of raising tough, uncaring young men more committed to sport and the school blazer than the people in the community.

Yet, King Edward VII School (KES) in Houghton in Joburg must be doing something right in instilling caring in their young men – and specifically those in the 1st rugby XV – a sense of putting back and helping others less fortunate than themselves.

ALSO READ: Bongi Mbonambi turns dream into reality by launching scholarship at former high school

The players have chosen, in this final – and hugely busy and important – year of their school lives, to volunteer to work in a vegetable garden to improve the lives of those in the Johannesburg Children’s Home.

KES 1st team rugby coach Marco Engelbrecht and his assistant, Sheldon de Robillard, are coordinating the project… but the idea came from the boys themselves.

ALSO READ: ‘If we don’t work together things will fall apart’- Meet the non-profit empowering a community

Engelbrecht says: “The idea is to pay back. They are privileged, and know it, and the drive is to pay back something to the needy. “

That is a particularly apt summation of what is going on. At a time when “privilege” has become almost a word of denial, this project shows that many of us, of all walks of life, are privileged. And we are morally obliged to give something back.

Read more on these topics

charity education school

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts WATCH: Malema sticks to his guns, maintains he’s being wrongly prosecuted
Local News Community Chat: How would you react to catching a 397kg shark?
Courts Constitutional Court rules against Motsoaledi in ZEP matter
Local News Community Chat: What would you spend a R70m Lotto win on?
Elections Ramaphosa: Don’t be afraid of the GNU

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES