Young driver killed, four injured in Ekurhuleni truck collision

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services said they received the call at about 3:30am.

A young driver has been killed and four passengers injured when a hatchback slammed into a truck trailer and rolled across the N17 freeway in Ekurhuleni, on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The accident occurred near Rondebult Road in the early hours of Friday, 25 September.

Accident

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said they received the call at about 3:30am

“Firefighting and rescue teams were immediately dispatched for intervention. On arrival, a hatchback light motor vehicle with five occupants was found to have rolled several times before landing in the middle of the N17 freeway just after Rondebult Road on-ramp after crashing with the tail end of a truck-trailer.

“One male patient, allegedly the driver, was found trapped inside the wreckage, having sustained intense injuries and was declared dead on scene by paramedics,” Ntladi said.

Injuries

Four other occupants escaped with serious but stable injuries and were transported by ambulances to the nearest medical facilities.

Ntladi said the truck driver was unharmed.

Two lanes of the freeway had to be temporarily closed for traffic during the rescue operation. Dems rescue team had to use specialised hydraulic rescue equipment – the jaws of life – to access and recover the deceased from the wreckage.

“The scene was handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigations and scene rehabilitation.”

Picture: City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services.

Midrand crash

Earlier this week, a horrific crash in Midrand on Tuesday evening claimed five lives and injured ten others after a red Toyota Hi‑Ace minibus taxi allegedly skipped a traffic light and collided with two Mercedes‑Benz vehicles at the busy Old Pretoria Main Road and Maxwell Drive intersection.

The taxi and one car burst into flames, leaving five passengers burnt beyond recognition. The taxi driver was seriously injured, while the Mercedes drivers and passengers escaped unharmed.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a culpable homicide case is under investigation.