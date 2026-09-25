BREAKING: Suspect in crime intelligence murders killed in KZN police shootout

The suspect was killed in a gun battle on Friday morning, 25 September 2026

One of the suspects linked to the murders of two crime intelligence members in April has just been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The suspect was killed in a gun battle on Friday morning, 25 September.

Shootout

A Special Task Force (STF) member was also wounded in the shootout.

“A suspect who was wanted for the murder of two crime intelligence members who were ambushed in Mount Edgecombe was shot and fatally wounded in Inanda.

“One Special Task Force member was injured during the operation,” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Crime Intelligence

The South African Police Service (Saps) mourned the deaths of Captain Louis Nel and Sergeant Mandla Khuzwayo, both attached to Crime Intelligence, following a brutal ambush in Durban on 30 April 2026.

The officers were travelling in an unmarked state vehicle when unknown assailants opened fire in a hail of bullets. Nel died instantly, while Khuzwayo succumbed to his injuries weeks later after battling for his life in hospital.

Killings condemned

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane condemned the killings, describing them as a direct attack on the authority of the state and the country’s crime‑fighting capability.

Dimpane stressed that Saps will intensify efforts to protect its members and ensure those responsible are prosecuted.

Dimpane added that the deaths highlight the daily dangers faced by police officers and reaffirmed SAPS’s commitment to enhancing safety measures for its members. A dedicated team is pursuing all leads to track down the perpetrators.

Funeral

Nel was laid to rest on 8 May 2026 in Durban, with dignitaries including KwaZulu‑Natal Premier Thami Ntuli and Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi attending. Condolences were extended to Khuzwayo’s family, friends, and colleagues, with SAPS pledging justice for both officers.

The ambush has sparked renewed concern over the targeting of police officers in South Africa, reinforcing calls for stronger protections and swift accountability for those who attack law enforcement.

*This is a developing story