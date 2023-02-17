‘Intensify fight against zama zamas to protect electricity infrastructure’ – City Power

Faizel Patel

City Power has warned that the illegal mining activities by zama zamas is putting critical electrical infrastructure in the City of Johannesburg at risk and urged law enforcement officials to take swift action against them.

This comes after large parts of Roodepoort were plunged into darkness last week following the activities by the illegal miners.

Geotechnical study

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility is in the process of conducting a geotechnical study around the Roodepoort area, where critical electricity infrastructure is at risk of collapsing.

“This to determine whether the structural integrity of the two substations that are sitting right next to illegal mining activities are still intact, or whether an alternative solution needs to be sought.”

Mangena said this will include whether the substations should be moved to another location or to deploy mobile substations while a lasting solution is found.

Oversight visit

Mangena added that newly sworn in MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department Jack Sekwaila together with City Power officials conducted an oversight visit of the area to understand the extent of the problem with the view to finding solutions.

“Officials visited [the] Robertville and Roodepoort substations, where visible ground and structural cracks and holes could be seen around the infrastructure. Some structural components within the substations including the plinth on which the transformers and the switchgear sit and the concrete area is shaky, with the risk of the substation caving in at any time.”

Photo: City Power

Zama zama vandalism

Mangena said some of the illegal miners were spotted digging right outside the Roodepoort substation, threatening the integrity of the surface floor and the pylons along the servitude run.

“Last year the same substation came under attack from the suspected illegal miners who cut through the fence at the back and side to gain entry.”

“They then ripped off 24 copper cables from at least three transformers, striped off some copper earth conductors and vandalised most of the substation, leaving a trail of destruction costing almost R3.5m to repair,” Mangena said.

Photo:City Power

Law enforcement

Sekwaila warned that zama zamas illegal mining are continuing without any action being taken against them.

“We would like to reiterate our call to law enforcement agencies to intensify the fight against the zama zamas – who have not only destroyed our infrastructure, but also steal and vandelise City Power property.”

Mangena said City Power is currently looking for safer land space, should there be need for relocation of the substation.