Shivambu ‘saved the day’ at first National Assembly sitting, says Zille

Zille says if it weren't for Shivambu's request for a caucus break, the ANC and DA probably would not have been able to reach an agreement.

Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Helen Zille, says Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu was not speaking only for his party when he requested a caucus break during Friday’s inaugural National Assembly sitting.

On Friday, Shivambu left a few murmurs in the National Assembly after requesting a 30-minute break following the swearing-in of MPs by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“Can we make a request to have a break to have a caucus about the process that is about to happen now? We want to consolidate our position, and it is constitutional to make this request. It’s within the law,” said Shivambu.

Although a few murmurs accompanied Shivambu’s request, it appears the DA was silently hoping Zondo would approve the request.

The Chief Justice settled for a 15-minute break.

Zille: ‘we wouldn’t be here’

In an interview with Clement Manyathela on 702 on Monday, Zille said Shivambu’s request worked in the party’s favour.

“Floyd Shivambu actually saved the day. If it wasn’t for Floyd Shivambu calling for that caucus break, we would not have gotten the GNU agreement signed and the DA would not have been able to vote for Thoko Didiza as the Speaker,” said Zille.

“We made up our minds that we were not going to vote with the ANC until we had a signed deal. It was obviously crucial for us. If Floyd Shivambu had not called for that caucus break, believe me, we wouldn’t be here.”

Steenhuisen on GNU

The party used the break to finally sign the GNU agreement with the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

DA leader John Steenhuisen briefed South Africans following the signing of the deal.

“In terms of the agreement, the DA will assume various leadership roles in the national Cabinet, the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces, and on parliamentary portfolio committees, broadly in proportion to our share of seats within the GNU,” said Steenhuisen.

“This arrangement ensures that the voices of DA voters will now be heard in all the rooms where decisions are made about the future of our country.”

The party voted with the ANC, with Didiza getting the Speaker position. The DA’s Annelie Lotriet was elected as Deputy Speaker.